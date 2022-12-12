Grand Island Public Schools board approves Grover's resignation

It’s official: Superintendent Tawana Grover has been granted her resignation, leaving her less than one month as Grand Island Public Schools’ leader.

The GIPS Board of Education voted to approve Grover’s resignation during Monday’s regular school board meeting.

Her resignation had to be approved or denied by the GIPS Board of Education, with the board going into executive session to make the decision.

Grand Island Public Schools announced Grover’s pending resignation late afternoon on Friday, Dec. 9.

Grover has been with GIPS for seven years, all as superintendent.

Following Monday night’s decision, the GIPS board voted to utilize Nebraska Association of School Board’s (NASB) superintendent search service.

It will likely be a national search, the district has said.