Grand Island Public Schools board gets back to business

Following a highly charged public forum Thursday, primarily surrounding the Grand Island Public Schools updated mask policy, the GIPS Board of Education returned from recess to carry out business as usual.
The district’s O’Connor Early Learning Center at 2208 N. Webb Road — once a Shopko — could become a child care satellite for YWCA-Grand Island.
Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent, said she was “excited” about the proposed partnership.
“This is just a really exciting partnership. It started with the first strategic plan, and that we would engage our community child care facilities and staff, and work closely with them to share curriculum, share resources,” she said. “Out of that — with our new strategic plan — we’re looking at increasing those partnerships.”
Currently consisting of GIPS-occupied classrooms and kid-friendly amenities, two classrooms would become day care facilities for children attending school at the center for a half-day.
“We have half-day programming at the O’Connor Early Learning Center,” explained Amy Richards, GIPS Early Childhood coordinator. “Our families either participate in the morning session or the afternoon session. The challenge for many of our families is the transportation that has to happen on each day so they can do the best thing for their student by having them in preschool.”
Amy Bennett, Grand Island YWCA executive director, said this could lead to an economic impact.
“We know the number one reason women do not return to work after having children is lack of access to quality, affordable child care,” Bennett said.
Richards gave an example of a morning preschool scenario: “They are bringing children to school before work, finding time for many of them over their lunch hour to come and pick them up and take them to a new place for care for the rest of the day. For many of our families that’s very challenging, if not, impossible.”
As a result of the possible partnership, she said, ideally student absences would decrease.
Not only would a wrap-around child care/child education arrangement help with logistics, Richards said, but also, “This will give the opportunity for students to spend an entire day in a high-quality learning environment. It also opens up the opportunities to collaborate with the YWCA.”
Dexter touted the proposed arrangement, which includes a “community schools” concept.
“The YWCA is well-known for their child care services in early childhood care,” she said.
Under the agreement, YWCA-Grand Island would occupy space in rooms 144 and 145 of the school district’s facility, which are currently available, said Richards.
The district would share the following with YWCA-Grand Island: playground, gymnasium, active sensory room, quiet sensory room, parent room, staff break room, staff work room, wellness room, furnishings and use of printers and copiers. YWCA-Grand Island would be billed for copies by GIPS.
The district would provide the two classrooms with direct-dial phone service. Meals and snacks would be provided via a YWCA-Grand Island contract with GIPS Nutrition Services.
GIPS pandemic policies would apply to both entities.
YWCA-Grand Island would hire satellite program employees, as well as take care of training, pay and supervision.
As the partnership report was an informational item, not to be voted on, no action was taken Thursday.
Other items covered included:
— Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds, updated the board on the early learning center’s progress. “ELC is pretty much ready to go,” he said. “I say ‘pretty much’ because we’ve been tasked with trying to get a lot of things done in a shorter amount of time than we expected.”
Petsch said the facility will be ready for kids come Monday.
“Inside is kicking it, the outside is a little behind,” he said.
The playground, Petsch said is about a week behind. Still, “They have assured me that everything will be safe for our first day of kids.”
A public open house is being planned for sometime during the first week of October, “when we’re all shiny and ready,” he said.
— Medical Pathways facility plans are also progressing, Petsch said.
“We’ve been spending some time this week working with our teachers and staff with Medical Pathways and we continue to move that project design forward,” he said.
— Kristen Irey will take the human resources helm for Wayne Stelk as the district’s chief of human capital management. Irey has been working with the district since July under Stelk’s guidance, and fully launches her tenure this month.
Before joining GIPS, she was human resources director/deputy city manager for the town of Pecos City, Texas. Stelk has been with the district since 1999 — six superintendents and hundreds of GIPS hirings.
— Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said the first week of school has been going well.
“It’s just wonderful for us to get out into the buildings and welcome our students back, and just provide us with some reassurance that they have pep in their step when it comes to being back in school,” Grover said.
— Jennifer Worthington, district chief of strategic partnerships & stakeholder engagement, presented a “simplified format” of the district’s On Track to Thrive 2025 strategic plan. The plan, as presented, passed unanimously, 8-0, with President Bonnie Hinkle being absent.
— Cory Gearhart, executive director of information technology, presented information on the final draft of the 2021-22 Safe Return to School plan to the board. Board member Dave Hulinsky circled back to the night’s earlier public forum, asking: “The atmosphere that we had tonight — just so everybody understands — our threshold is 50 per 100,000? And we’re at 118 per 100,000?”
Gearhart nodded. Hulinsky continued, “So we’re over double our threshold, correct?” Gearhart: “Correct.” Hulinsky said, “OK. I just wanted to make sure it was clear on the record.”
Board member Dan Brosz also referenced the public forum.
“I was just really taken aback by some of the things that were said tonight,” Brosz said. “I don’t think that we’re trying to usurp parental rights. There are a lot of options here in the Grand Island area for educating students — preferably GIPS. However …” Brosz trailed off, then continued, “I think we’re on the right track, and I think that we have to do our part with a public health crisis just as our parents had to do that with polio. Prior to that, smallpox.
“I don’t know what’s changed …” he said. “I’m sorry we don’t have 100% — though we’ll never have 100% agreement with what we’re trying to do, we are trying to do the right thing. We have a bunch of kids who aren’t (vaccinated) and we’ve got to keep them safe.”
The formal approval of the final draft of the 2021-22 Safe Return to School plan passed unanimously, 8-0.
