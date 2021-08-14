Grand Island Public Schools board gets back to business

The playground, Petsch said is about a week behind. Still, “They have assured me that everything will be safe for our first day of kids.”

A public open house is being planned for sometime during the first week of October, “when we’re all shiny and ready,” he said.

— Medical Pathways facility plans are also progressing, Petsch said.

“We’ve been spending some time this week working with our teachers and staff with Medical Pathways and we continue to move that project design forward,” he said.

— Kristen Irey will take the human resources helm for Wayne Stelk as the district’s chief of human capital management. Irey has been working with the district since July under Stelk’s guidance, and fully launches her tenure this month.

Before joining GIPS, she was human resources director/deputy city manager for the town of Pecos City, Texas. Stelk has been with the district since 1999 — six superintendents and hundreds of GIPS hirings.

— Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, said the first week of school has been going well.