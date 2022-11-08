Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education election results

A look at Grand Island Public Board of Education races.

Write in candidates took both available Ward A seats on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Out of 8,857 votes cast, 47.88% had gone to write-in candidates.

Josh Sikes brought in 2,097 votes and Amanda Wilson gained 1,983.

Both Sikes and Wilson have been backed by local political action committee Chaperone.

Of the candidates listed on the ballot, Terry Brown (incumbent) received 22.04%, Dan Brosz (incumbent) had 19.52% and John D. Pedrosa, Jr. ended the night with 10.56% of Ward A’s votes.

Hank McFarland, one of the candidates endorsed by the Chaperone political action committee, won a seat Tuesday on the Grand Island school board.

By defeating Tim Mayfield, McFarland will represent Ward B on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

As of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, McFarland had 66.1% of the vote, compared to 32.9% for Mayfield.

McFarland, 54, works at Pinnacle Bank.

Ward B encompasses southeast and part of central Grand Island.

Reached Tuesday night, McFarland said "You don't want to count your chickens before they hatch," but the numbers looked good. "And we're just excited," he said.

"I mean, it's been a long haul, and we've got a lot of great people working on this project," he said. He is "very thankful for the work that all those folks have done.

"Growing up in a family of teachers, I know that my folks are looking down from heaven and smiling right now, because I've looked at this whole procedure through the lens of a teacher," McFarland said.

If the vote continued in the direction it was, " I'm excited to have the opportunity to get started and start helping kids and teachers. I'm excited about that opportunity."

Mayfield, 41, is also a banker. He was not available for comment.

Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education will be short at least one incumbent when the next board convenes, as Carlos Barcenas, Jr., was edged out in a Ward C upset.

Barcenas had 19.25% of Ward C’s 3,345 votes.

Newcomers Katherine Mauldin (28.76%) and Eric Garcia-Mendez (25.11%) took two spots available.

Rounding out the list of Ward C candidates, Samuel Harris drew 23.41% of votes cast.

Incumbent Erika Wolf told the Independent in early January she would not run for re-election.