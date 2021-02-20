Grand Island Public Schools board tours Principal building Thursday

Hinkle said that, as a board member, she has a number of ideas of how GIPS could best use the building.

“It is just exciting to know that we have space now — especially for the high school — without having to go to build another high school because we know how expensive that is,” she said. “We do not know for sure, but it looks like it is going to be something that helps us with our high school building. But there are so many possibilities and ideas, so it is just going to be fun to see us work through. When we start bringing in the community through the town halls, we might get some ideas we had never even thought of. So while we talk about the high school, we are very open to anything that the district needs.”

Dan Petsch, director of Buildings and Grounds, said that, as “the facilities guy,” the building should be used as a satellite location for Grand Island Senior High due to the space needs there.

“We have been able to get by with having Career Pathways Institute and the Wyandotte Learning Center, so we are not at a maximum again like we were at one point,” he said. “But as time goes, we are still going to keep on growing and the need is still going to be there.”