Grand Island Public Schools calls an audible, will allow fans from visiting team

‘A dangerous period’

During the update Wednesday, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said that six medical experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center reported last week that Nebraska is “entering a dangerous period in the COVID-19 pandemic” with the state’s hospitalizations now surpassing May’s highs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that these experts reported that Nebraska’s hospitals are currently 85% full, compared with 50% full in April and May.

Steele said the CDHD has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 99 new cases reported for the week ending Oct. 10.

“We all know what we need to do to control the virus. We cannot let ourselves get complacent in believing that everything has returned to normal,” he said. “We all have the power to slow the virus down by wearing masks and social distancing. I need your help to control the virus without the city taking strict measures, such as lockdowns, like we had to do last spring.”

Steele also discussed his 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. He said this was “very disruptive” to him as he had a loss of income to due being self-employed, and was unable to attend various meetings in his capacity as mayor.