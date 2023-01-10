Grand Island Public Schools closer to hiring temporary superintendent

Grand Island Public Schools is one step closer to hiring an interim superintendent.

The GIPS Board of Education unanimously voted to authorize the board president to negotiate a contract with the board’s candidate of choice.

The board again voted unanimously to do the same for their second choice, should the first candidate decline.

The two individuals were referred to as candidates “C” and “F”.

Hours before, the board convened for a special meeting for the purpose of interviewing three candidates: Virginia Moon, Matthew Fisher and Michael Teahon.

In an interview with the board members, each candidate answered a battery of questions prepared by the board. Many questions were geared towards communication skills and methods.

Following the three separate interviews, which also gave the candidates the opportunity to ask the board questions, GIPS Board of Education entered executive session to discuss the candidates.

Following an executive session lasting about an hour and a half, the board reconvened to vote. All members were present.

Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education has a regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Kneale Administration Building.

The agenda for that meeting lists executive session towards the end, “for the purpose of reviewing interim superintendent candidates, (Grand Island Education Association) negotiations and to prevent the needless injury to the reputation of an individual and to protect the public’s interest.”

The interim superintendent will stand in for Tawana Grover, who resigned her position as GIPS superintendent in December. Her last day on the job is Wednesday. Grover will remain a GIPS employee until June 30, when the first year on her existing contract ends.