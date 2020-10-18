Grand Island Public Schools delivering meals to Virtual School students free of charge through DoorDash

“Sometimes, that is a box of Hamburger Helper, spaghetti and pasta sauce or macaroni and cheese,” Boeselager said. “That can be made in bulk and eaten.”

Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster Outreach coordinator for Heartland United Way, said the DoorDash program originated from the United Way in Lincoln. She said it contacted all of the partner United Ways to see if they knew of any organizations that could utilize the DoorDash delivery service.

Troyer-Miller said she knew the work GIPS Families in Transition was doing to address food insecurity among students and decided to partner with them.

“One of the things that we have seen an increase in during this whole COVID pandemic is a need for food,” she said. “Food insecurity is real in our community and surrounding areas. This is just one way we can make sure kids have what they need. It is just one little step in a giant wheel of meeting needs. It just seemed like a natural fit for us.”

Boeselager said currently there are 10 Virtual Schools families who are getting meals delivered via DoorDash. However, she said she is hoping to grow this number since the program just started last week.