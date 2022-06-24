Grand Island Public Schools fills 40 open positions in two months, 18 remain

Grand Island Public Schools had roughly 60 positions open at the start of May, according to the district.

In only two months, the school district said it has brought that down to 18 positions.

This was achieved with new hires, promoting paraeducators, bringing back retirees and using “long-term substitutes.”

Brian Kort, GIPS recruitment and retention coordinator, said as of Monday the district still has open: At Senior High, three positions; middle schools, four and 1/3 positions; elementary, six positions and special education, five positions.

Early Childhood is fully-staffed, said Kort. Four newly-created social/emotional/creative arts specialist positions, which will be shared among elementary buildings, are being recruited.

It has been a districtwide effort to fill those open positions, said Kort.

“It was a lot of work with administrators, shifting staff into some positions, some work with schedules, especially at the secondary levels, hiring, and some retired teachers have come in, which is where the one-third comes from. I had someone who was willing to do two-thirds,” he said. “It’s been a lot of different things.”

One hire happened quickly after the district’s board president got an email from an interested person, said Kort.

Kort reached out to the person Monday morning, talked to him that afternoon, and got a text that evening to schedule interview. He was interviewed Tuesday and took a tour of the community. GIPS got references Wednesday and made an offer that day, which was accepted.

“It’s been a lot of different people helping recruit and find people and just within our district some shuffling to fill the positions and get quality teachers in front of our kids,” said Kort.

GIPS had roughly 100 resignations following the end of the 2021-2022 year, but that was typical for the district for the past few years, said Kort.

With COVID, many people decided to take other positions or retire early, said Grover.

“People have reassessed their priorities in life and a lot of different personal factors, that’s what we’re seeing,” she said.

Kort called it a “perfect storm.”

“About 30% of our teachers are 50 or older in Nebraska and in the last 10 years the number of students going into education has dropped by about 30%,” he said. “We’re at the front end of this shortage, but we’ve got to retain the teachers we have and keep them in GIPS.”

He added, “It’s about all of us helping bring in quality teachers each year.”

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover called this “an unprecedented time when it comes to recruitment and retention”

“When we think about the number of people leaving the education profession, the number of students who are even graduating college as being certified and trained in the area of education, those numbers are declining,” she said. “We’re taking a multi-faceted approach to this problem we’re facing.”

It has also become an opportunity for the district to set priorities, determine its focus and set expectations for its campuses for the coming school year, said Grover.

Three goals have been set.

First, ensuring “high-quality, full-time staff in classrooms.”

Second, reducing the amount of additional class coverage for certified staff.

“Last year we had a lot of teachers who were giving up their planning periods to cover classes, so we knew that had to be a top priority,” said Grover.

Third, freeing up substitute teachers.

“We wanted to reduce the number of long-term subs we had because we do value them and we want them to be more flexible to support across the district for us,” said Grover.

GIPS is ready, too, if they’re not able to fill all of its open positions.

It requires collaboration with principals and having staffing meetings at all grade levels “to determine where opportunities lie within their campuses and what’s going to be that standard we want to meet,” said Grover.

“So far, it has worked out where we’re able to get certified people where we need them to be,” she said. “As we look at these final 18, it’s still tough out there. Every position counts.”

Alternatives may be necessary.

Swapping teachers among buildings and across disciplines may be needed.

“We’ve worked with our principals where, maybe they have a staff member who’s certified in one area and the other building they have one they can swap out and trade for a year,” Grover said.

Grover said, “There are opportunities to think about, when is a long-term substitute best?”

“Some of our long-term substitutes have worked for us for many years and many of them are retired teachers, they know the content area,” she said. “That might be the best area for that particular solution.”

On that last point, there is contention between the district and the teachers union, Grand Island Education Association. The union has filed a grievance with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations alleging the district misclassified some teachers as long-term substitutes, instead of contract employees, to avoid the costs of benefits. The district has denied the allegation. The sides are expected to meet in court on July 21.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.