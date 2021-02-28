Grand Island Public Schools Foundation awarding grants to students, teachers this week

Grand Island Public Schools Foundation is awarding $35,174 to teachers and students across the school district this week.

Of those dollars, 10 grants totaling $11,174 will be given to teachers for classroom projects that add value to the curriculum.

“We award classroom grants every year,” said Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation executive director. “Basically we raise funds with the intention that we would give teachers a place to access funds to be able to do something special in their classroom or in their content area that isn’t paid for by the district budget.”

She added, “It helps our teachers think outside the box, and gives them an opportunity to try something without it being tied to a big initiative of the school district.”

A dual enrollment grant of $23,000 will be presented to the Career Pathways Institute to help cover the cost of dual tuition for CPI students.

“They can get certified or have some college-level classwork under their belts in the trades as they move towards graduation,” Skalberg said. “The district has gone to districtwide funding of all dual college credits. Their ability to do that was also based on our ability to add those dollars annually to that funding so that students can all take dual credit for free.”