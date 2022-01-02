Grand Island Public Schools Foundation director has passion for philanthropy

In addition to classroom grants, conducting scholarship workshops for students and capital campaigns, Skalberg tends to legacy grants, one of which being the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund. The Reese Fund recently provided GISH’s show choir with an opportunity to work with a professional dancer and choreographer.

Ryan Reese, son of the fund’s namesake, said his family has become close with Skalberg.

“My mom has a really, really good relationship with Traci. They’ve gotten pretty close over the years,” Reese said. “I know her decently well. I had her husband as a teacher, actually.”

Reese said his family can count on Skalberg for ideas to honor his father’s memory.

“Her knowing my dad really well, and my mom really well, every once in a while when something matches, give us a call. Usually it is something where like, Oh, I think something that Clark would be really into. We’re like, that sounds perfect. Let’s do that. She has such a great eye for that stuff.”

Skalberg said creating opportunities for students and educators through legacy funds like the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund is even more than helping people at GIPS.