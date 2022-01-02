Grand Island Public Schools Foundation director has passion for philanthropy

Set foot on any one of Grand Island Public Schools’ campuses and it’s a solid assumption that school has in some way been touched by the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, under the helm of Executive Director Traci Skalberg.
Originally Skalberg’s position was part-time, 20 hours per week. At the time of the position’s establishment, Skalberg was working for the Stuhr Museum Foundation. Grand Island Public Schools was familiar with Skalberg, in part because her husband, Barry Skalberg, was an economics and American history teacher at Grand Island Senior High.
“They called me and had asked me for advice on what that job description should look like,” Traci Skalberg said. “If you want somebody to be interested in something, you ask for their advice.”
It was an ideal year for Skalberg. In 2003 she had young children, and the new position was virtually custom made for her.
As the years ticked by, the Foundation gained funds — funds for things like a 3-in-1 3D Printer for the Success Academy, ukuleles for students at Engleman Elementary School, scholarships for graduating GIPS seniors and possibly the most recognizable of all: Memorial Stadium’s refurbishment, for which the foundation garnered millions of dollars from more than 650 donors.
At the stadium’s dedication, Skalberg said: “It was the perfect project to stitch together the fabric of family, school, community and legacy that is Grand Island.”
Skalberg said that while the flashy projects like Memorial Stadium aren’t the only noteworthy facet, “The capital things you can see, they’re very tangible. You don’t see the $6 million in scholarships that we’ve given the kids and what a big impact that’s made on their lives. It’s incredible.”
Skalberg is originally from Columbus and a Doane University graduate. It was at Doane where she met her husband, Barry. He came to Grand Island in 1996. Traci Skalberg followed in 1997.
Skalberg said Barry, who died in June 2021 following a battle with cancer, was there for her and offered a different perspective of her work.
“I think him being there was just such a blessing in that he was always a great sounding board — and really a source of credibility, because he was a steady-Eddie. He was the guy that showed up to work every day and for 25 years and was so dedicated to his craft of teaching children.”
Much like Skalberg is dedicated to the craft of philanthropy.
“I love the concept,” she said. “I love the word ‘philanthropy’ because it really means for the love of humanity. That is exactly how I feel about fundraising, because it’s not fundraising. It’s sharing your love, it’s investing your footprint with people.”
In addition to classroom grants, conducting scholarship workshops for students and capital campaigns, Skalberg tends to legacy grants, one of which being the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund. The Reese Fund recently provided GISH’s show choir with an opportunity to work with a professional dancer and choreographer.
Ryan Reese, son of the fund’s namesake, said his family has become close with Skalberg.
“My mom has a really, really good relationship with Traci. They’ve gotten pretty close over the years,” Reese said. “I know her decently well. I had her husband as a teacher, actually.”
Reese said his family can count on Skalberg for ideas to honor his father’s memory.
“Her knowing my dad really well, and my mom really well, every once in a while when something matches, give us a call. Usually it is something where like, Oh, I think something that Clark would be really into. We’re like, that sounds perfect. Let’s do that. She has such a great eye for that stuff.”
Skalberg said creating opportunities for students and educators through legacy funds like the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund is even more than helping people at GIPS.
“People come to me, and I’m able to help them with a legacy funds, like Clark. His legacy fund goes on forever. He is not here, but his footprint is here. It’s so rewarding,” Skalberg said. “I just think it’s an honor that people would trust me to be able to invest their dollars and create that legacy.”
There are other opportunities to help GIPS students, but Skalberg keeps herself from sharing identifying details, keeping utmost confidentiality, even when discussing it with her husband.
“There’s just so much so much that nobody does see. We can’t talk always about things. There are so many quiet grants that are confidential. I never even brought that home. I couldn’t tell my husband, hey, today I paid for a dentist bill for a kiddo that needed a tooth extracted because their tooth hurts.”
The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation is an entity separate from GIPS. That doesn’t make the partnership any less meaningful, Skalberg indicated, saying she sees a bright future for GIPS Foundation and the school district.
“The school district is really forward thinking and I think they have done a marvelous job of working with their community and working with us. There are people in our community who are interested in kids and want it want to give back to kids.”
People like Skalberg. “I see a lot more of that happening. I see there is really a new era of being able to make stuff happen in your community. And I really, I hope that that continues to happen. I’ve enjoyed being part of that making things happen.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.