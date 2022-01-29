Grand Island Public School's Foundation executive director heads national foundation group

Traci Skalberg of Grand Island is president of a new organization called the National Association of Education Foundations, which is headquartered in Baltimore.
The organization was formed in April. Skalberg, who is executive director of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, has served on the board of directors for the National School Foundation Association (NSFA) since 2017.
In early 2021, Skalberg and four other education foundation directors from across the country reorganized the structure of the NSFA and formed a new organization, the NAEF, believing it will better serve its members.
“The five directors incorporated a 501c6 membership organization structure in the new National Association of Education Foundations Inc., while transitioning the NSFA to a foundation for the new organization,” according to a news release. “The two organizations will operate in tandem much like a Chamber of Commerce and a Chamber of Commerce Foundation.”
Skalberg remains vice chair of the NSFA, which serves as the foundation for the NAEF.
The NAEF will be convening members from across the country at its virtual conference on March 2-4. More information about the conference and the organization can be found at https://educationfoundations.org,
“Skalberg has long been a trusted voice in the education foundation industry at the national and state level,” based on the news release. In 2016, Skalberg, with help from colleagues around Nebraska, started the Nebraska Association of Public School Foundations. This professional development organization is operated out of the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation under Skalberg’s leadership.
“For anyone who has worked with or who knows Traci Skalberg, it’s no surprise to see her on the cutting edge of leadership positions for public school foundations, both at the state and national level. Traci Skalberg is one of those rare leaders who possesses a strong work ethic; impeccable character; and the ability to nurture the relationships necessary to master any number of goals in spite of the obstacles they may present,” said Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Board President Vikki Deuel in a statement. “The GIPS Foundation is indeed fortunate to have Traci Skalberg as our executive director.”