Grand Island Senior High, in partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and Home Federal Bank, honored the top-ranked graduating seniors from Grand Island Senior High during an academic recognition ceremony Wednesday, April 12, in the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium.
All students at Grand Island Senior High who graduate Summa Cum Laude or Magna Cum Laude and have submitted a GIPS Foundation scholarship application were awarded a scholarship through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Aristocrat scholarship program.
Honored students received a total of $56,700 at the presentation. The scholarships range from $500-$6,000. The Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program was initiated by former Superintendent Marv Maurer in memory of his wife, Dorothy. This year, the Foundation awarded 64 scholarships given by families and individuals, supplemented by funds raised by the Foundation.
Over the years, many individuals have donated to the Academic Aristocrat scholarship fund to grant students their dreams of a higher education. Some have donated annually or through payroll deductions, while others have established endowed scholarships in honor or memory of someone special. This year we also used funds that were raised specifically for the Academic Aristocrat program during the GIPS Foundation inaugural Harvest gala.
The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has served as a tax-exempt vehicle for various individuals and businesses to award scholarships on an annual basis.
The Grand Island Senior High seniors honored are:
Alejandro Amador Deulofeu
Mariana Andazola
Sophia Armstrong
Sarah Blake
Sydney Brown
Jessica Camacho
Joel Ceballos
Lillian Chavez
Teagan Cheetsos
Jace Chrisman
Kia Clark
Zacharie Cloutier
Isaac Cortes
Luke Dankert
Rylei Degen
Porter Dickenson
Cohen Evans
Melanie Garcia Hernandez
Samantha Gearhart
Alan Gonzalez
Daniel Gutierrez
Drew Haith
William Hatfield
Isaiah Hawley
Jacinda Held
Richard Holmes
Rylie Huff
Jordan Hunter
Simon Javorsky
Kerrigen Jelinek
Brendon Lange
Brayden Lee
Carson Leiting
Yomary Lopez Argueta
Hannah Madison
Gerardo Matias-Bravo
Alieka Matzner
Laila McComb
Emma McCoy
Mason Messmer
Sydnee Meyer
Ryan Michalski
Emersyn Moeller
Isabella Mora
Kenny Morales
Jason Nguyen
Caleb Otto
Ethan Palma
Carley Pool
Elizabeth Priess
Alyssa Priester
Perla Ramirez Castillo
Kevin Ramos Corral
Caiden Rath
Emma Rauch-Word
Alexander Roeser
Zoey Roundy
Jacqueline Ruiz-Rodriguez
Kyra Rundle
Diana Salas
Lizeth Salgado
Macey Salpas
Hailey Schochenmaier
Olivia Shultz
Emma Smidt
Norman Sodomka
Gabriel Sohrweid-Miranda
Terry Thai
Roehm Van Winkle