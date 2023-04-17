Grand Island Senior High, in partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and Home Federal Bank, honored the top-ranked graduating seniors from Grand Island Senior High during an academic recognition ceremony Wednesday, April 12, in the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium.

All students at Grand Island Senior High who graduate Summa Cum Laude or Magna Cum Laude and have submitted a GIPS Foundation scholarship application were awarded a scholarship through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation’s Academic Aristocrat scholarship program.

Honored students received a total of $56,700 at the presentation. The scholarships range from $500-$6,000. The Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program was initiated by former Superintendent Marv Maurer in memory of his wife, Dorothy. This year, the Foundation awarded 64 scholarships given by families and individuals, supplemented by funds raised by the Foundation.

Over the years, many individuals have donated to the Academic Aristocrat scholarship fund to grant students their dreams of a higher education. Some have donated annually or through payroll deductions, while others have established endowed scholarships in honor or memory of someone special. This year we also used funds that were raised specifically for the Academic Aristocrat program during the GIPS Foundation inaugural Harvest gala.

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation has served as a tax-exempt vehicle for various individuals and businesses to award scholarships on an annual basis.

The Grand Island Senior High seniors honored are:

Alejandro Amador Deulofeu

Mariana Andazola

Sophia Armstrong

Sarah Blake

Sydney Brown

Jessica Camacho

Joel Ceballos

Lillian Chavez

Teagan Cheetsos

Jace Chrisman

Kia Clark

Zacharie Cloutier

Isaac Cortes

Luke Dankert

Rylei Degen

Porter Dickenson

Cohen Evans

Melanie Garcia Hernandez

Samantha Gearhart

Alan Gonzalez

Daniel Gutierrez

Drew Haith

William Hatfield

Isaiah Hawley

Jacinda Held

Richard Holmes

Rylie Huff

Jordan Hunter

Simon Javorsky

Kerrigen Jelinek

Brendon Lange

Brayden Lee

Carson Leiting

Yomary Lopez Argueta

Hannah Madison

Gerardo Matias-Bravo

Alieka Matzner

Laila McComb

Emma McCoy

Mason Messmer

Sydnee Meyer

Ryan Michalski

Emersyn Moeller

Isabella Mora

Kenny Morales

Jason Nguyen

Caleb Otto

Ethan Palma

Carley Pool

Elizabeth Priess

Alyssa Priester

Perla Ramirez Castillo

Kevin Ramos Corral

Caiden Rath

Emma Rauch-Word

Alexander Roeser

Zoey Roundy

Jacqueline Ruiz-Rodriguez

Kyra Rundle

Diana Salas

Lizeth Salgado

Macey Salpas

Hailey Schochenmaier

Olivia Shultz

Emma Smidt

Norman Sodomka

Gabriel Sohrweid-Miranda

Terry Thai

Roehm Van Winkle