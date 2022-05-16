 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Public Schools foundation to make fundraising announcement

Grand Island Public Schools Foundation logo

A big fundraising announcement is coming Tuesday from the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.

Results from the 19th annual “Add it Up to Opportunity!” staff and board member fund drive will be revealed, the campaign having run March 24 – April 20. The effort was bolstered by a $10,000 challenge gift from Ann Marsh and the Marsh family.

Each building in the district increasing their total dollars given by 10% or more from the previous year qualify for a $500 student success grant. Each winning building decides how to invest in their own students.

Proceeds go towards GIPSF projects like Teacher of the Year, Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program and to support the Classroom Mini-Grant program.

In 2021 the campaign cracked the $100,000 mark for the first time in the history of the teacher-board member campaign.

