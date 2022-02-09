Grand Island Public Schools Foundation welcomes board members, elects officers

Grand Island Public Schools Foundation elected 2022 officers in January.
Vikki Deuel was elected GIPS Foundation Board of Directors president; Zach Butz, vice president and Tom Gdowski, secretary/treasurer. New board members are Tom Bednar and Yvette Engelhaupt.
Bednar is co-owner and a physical therapist at Grand Island Physical Therapy. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Bednar co-founded Grand Island Physical Therapy in 1987. He has been involved in the Grand Island community serving on various church and civic boards, including the Bud and Gloria Wolbach Foundation Board and the GIPS Athletic Booster Board. Bednar and his wife Tami, have four grown children – three of which graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
Engelhaupt is a retired educator having spent 32 years serving the Grand Island Public Schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College and her master’s degree from Doane University. Following her 2007 retirement, Engelhaupt became a math consultant for Kendall Hunt Publishing, traveling the country to help educators learn how to teach math. Engelhaupt has served the community in various capacities over the years and currently serves on the Literacy Council Board. Engelhaupt’s three grown children all attended GIPS.
Bednar and Engelhaupt will be good fits for the board, Deuel said. “Their experiences, standing in the community, and passion for being difference-makers make them a perfect fit to carry out the mission and vision of the GIPS Foundation.“
The new members and officers replace retiring board members Connie Allen, Kim Jensen and Pam Price.
Deuel said, “Our January board meeting is always one that is bittersweet in nature. We say goodbye to board members Dr. Connie Allen, Pam Price, and Kim Jensen whose terms are up and are stepping down from the board. They accepted the challenge to be stewards of our donor’s funds and have done a remarkable job of accepting that challenge.”
Others serving on the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors are Bianca Ayala, Kathie Degen, Todd Enck, Jenna Grenier, K.C. Hehnke, Vince Hernandez, Audrey Lutz, Erin Marsh, Roger Schmidt and Dr. Rob Winter. Ex-officio members are Lindsey Jurgens, Dr. Tawana Grover, Dr. Ken Schroeder, Kari Price and Executive Director Traci Skalberg.
The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation is the tax-exempt organization that accepts gifts on behalf of the Grand Island Public Schools. Since the foundation’s inception in 1983, its mission and goal are to enhance a tax-funded education by creating additional opportunities for students through philanthropic means.