Grand Island Public Schools Foundation welcomes board members, elects officers

Bednar and Engelhaupt will be good fits for the board, Deuel said. “Their experiences, standing in the community, and passion for being difference-makers make them a perfect fit to carry out the mission and vision of the GIPS Foundation.“

The new members and officers replace retiring board members Connie Allen, Kim Jensen and Pam Price.

Deuel said, “Our January board meeting is always one that is bittersweet in nature. We say goodbye to board members Dr. Connie Allen, Pam Price, and Kim Jensen whose terms are up and are stepping down from the board. They accepted the challenge to be stewards of our donor’s funds and have done a remarkable job of accepting that challenge.”

Others serving on the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors are Bianca Ayala, Kathie Degen, Todd Enck, Jenna Grenier, K.C. Hehnke, Vince Hernandez, Audrey Lutz, Erin Marsh, Roger Schmidt and Dr. Rob Winter. Ex-officio members are Lindsey Jurgens, Dr. Tawana Grover, Dr. Ken Schroeder, Kari Price and Executive Director Traci Skalberg.