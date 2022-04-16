Grand Island Public Schools getting connected with annual report, website adjustment approval

Grand Island Public Schools has officially released its 2020-21 annual report.

The report, available in both Spanish and English, was presented during Thursday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education regular session meeting.

The board also approved a request to overhaul the district’s website.

It was a team effort, GIPS Director of Communications and Marketing Mitch Roush told the board.

“A lot of our team makeup is new, it’s bigger, and this was a huge undertaking for us. What you hold in your hands is an annual report that we are incredibly proud of.”

The report was produced in-house by the GIPS’ communications team.

Sections include information on GIPS students, staff, enrollment, graduation rate and a project update on GIPS, Central Community College and CHI Health St. Francis’s collaboration on transforming the eighth floor of CHI Health St. Francis into a “school within a hospital.” It is slated to open in fall 2023.

The 10-page glossy report also includes “Where are they now?” features on GIPS graduates, contact information for current GIPS Board of Education members and GIPS administrators.

“This isn’t just an opportunity for us to report some important things to our community and our constituents every year. It’s an opportunity to help people see who we are at GIPS for the last year,” Roush said

Following unanimous board approval, the GIPS communications team also got the green light to move forward with a district website overhaul. The approval creates a contract with Blackboard, an educational technology company, until June 2025.

The three-year agreement costs $40,400 annually, with a initial setup price tag of $14,075. The monies will come from the General Fund’s strategic communications budget.

According to the needs analysis, besides redesigning the website to reflect GIPS’s status as a Class A school, it will “... improve the overall user experience for both… building media reps as well as… families and community.”

Other happenings at Thursday’s Board of Education Meeting:

Dan Petsch gave an update on the many building projects happening on GIPS campuses, including the pending demolition of the old Engleman Elementary School building. Board member Dave Hulinsky said, “I was a little disappointed in your video on Facebook when it said ‘demolition of old Engleman’ and it wasn’t the demolition of the building. It was worded wrong.”

“It’s started,” Petsch responded. “Right now the process is to go salvage everything we can.” (Learn more about the Old Engleman’s final months from the Grand Island Independent at https://theindependent.com/news/local/grand-island-publics-old-engleman-school-building-coming-down/article_fa8b9354-af76-11ec-9200-77fa9d5a9c0f.html

Three of the district’s major ESSER building projects are “out for proposal,” Petsch said. The results of the call for bids will be presented to the GIPS board in May.

“It’s been a little hectic, but we’re looking forward to it,” Petsch said. A group of GISH Academy of Engineering and Technology robotics enthusiasts showed off one of their creations and discussed their successes and plans for the future. Robotics Club adviser Alex Kemnitz passed the microphone to two of the robotics club members. “Instead of me waxing poetic about robotics – which I can do, trust me – I think we should have some students as some ambassadors here.” The two young women shared with the board some of the challenges and rewards of being girls involved in STEM activities, and how the robotics team has enriched their lives in school and beyond.

The board honored its most recent champions and accomplishments: Grand Island Senior High 2022 Speech Champions in Duo - Anne Martinez and Elaine Abrajan - were honored by the board. Scholastic Art Award winners also received recognition, and images of their winning pieces were shared at the meeting. Grand Island Public School students also brought home awards from the recent State SkillsUSA competition, which was held in Grand Island. The district’s state champion unified cheerleading squad were recognized at the meeting, toting pompoms and a sizable trophy.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

