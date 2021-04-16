Grand Island Public Schools, health district make vaccinations more accessible

An extra element of comfort came thanks to interpreters available at the clinic, Hubbard added. “We understand our community and our demographic. We know what they need and how to make them feel more comfortable.”

Twenty minutes into Thursday evening’s clinic, Gakle and her family had company in the bleachers for a post-vaccination waiting period. Some seeking their first rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations had arrived early, Mangeot said. She said organizers weren’t sure how many people to expect.

“We ran a guess and we’ll see how it turns out,” she said.

Again, Mangeot indicated, accessibility to families was paramount.

“They sign up and then they can show up,” she said. “We tried to make it as easy as possible. We’re glad to partner with the schools.”

Hubbard said the team effort pointed the vaccination clinic in a positive direction.

“We’re familiar opening our doors with CDHD to give the vaccines,” he said. “It’s an effort and a partnership with the community, CDHD and our public school system.”