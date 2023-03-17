Carrie Kolar, current principal of Engleman Elementary, will be the district’s new HR chief, Grand Island Public Schools announced Thursday.

District officials hinted a new human resources chief was coming soon, as the position was mentioned at during Monday’s regular-session GIPS board meeting. Kolar will be head of human capital management.

Grand Island Public Schools has been operating with interim human resources chiefs since fall 2022.

“(Human resources) director is something that we’ve been in limbo with,” GIPS interim Superintendent Matt Fisher noted in Monday’s superintendent’s report to the board.

He said interviews were scheduled for the next day, March 14. Individual candidates were not named.

Kolar is no stranger to GIPS. She has been with the district since 2005, serving as Engleman’s principal for four years. Kolar also had stretches of principalship at Dodge Elementary and Stolley Park Elementary.

In a press release, Kolar said: “I look forward to building relationships district-wide with our dedicated staff. Together we will focus on building a place where staff members feel valued, grow professionally and work collaboratively to accelerate the learning for each student.”

Kolar has her doctorate in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an administrative certificate in educational leadership from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Fisher said in the aforementioned news release that Kolar “Has a proven track record as a very capable leader. She has shown her adaptability and strong leadership skills as she has assumed various roles in our district.”

Former HR chief Wayne Stelk and current GIPS Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Brian Kort have been filling the chief HR position since early October 2022, when Kristen Irey officially vacated the seat.

Stelk has been reprising his role, after serving as chief from 1999 until August 2021.

Following Stelk, Irey took on the position.

According to a previous report by The Independent, a job description for GIPS chief of human capital management “will have a role including (leading) a staff of more than 1,600.”