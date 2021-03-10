Grand Island Public Schools hires new chief financial officer

Ken Schroeder, currently the superintendent at Ravenna Public Schools, has been named the new chief financial officer at Grand Island Public Schools.
Schroeder will succeed current GIPS CFO Virgil Harden, who recently announced his retirement from the district after spending more than 20 years with GIPS. Schroeder has 24 years of education experience, all in Nebraska. He also has 14 years of superintendent experience, serving at Osceola and Franklin as well as Ravenna. Before pursuing superintendent positions, Schroeder was an English teacher at Columbus Lakeview High School, a principal, assistant activities director and English teacher at Shelby Public Schools, and an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School.
Schroeder is a 1991 Palmer High School graduate, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Doane College in 1996. He also holds a language arts education endorsement from Concordia University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a doctorate in educational leadership degree from UNL.
Schroeder is married with four children and is a proud central Nebraska native.
“My family and I are elated to become a part of Grand Island Public Schools, and I’m thrilled to assume the responsibilities of chief financial officer,” Schroeder said in a statement. “I believe my past professional experiences provide me with a strong foundation for learning the daily business operations of GIPS and for providing strong, fiscally responsible leadership for the school district. Grand Island Public Schools’ students, staff and administration represent a model of excellence in public education, and I am incredibly honored to become a small part of such an incredible organization.”
The transition plan is being developed. Harden will be available to provide his expertise and help while Schroeder acclimates to his new role, GIPS says.
“We thank Mr. Harden for his strong commitment to the district and for his leadership during his time at GIPS,” Superintendent Tawana Grover said in the news release. “Mr. Harden has made a profound impact on our district and always kept the students’ best interest at heart.”
Grover said she is confident that Schroeder will continue to elevate GIPS.
“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Schroeder to the GIPS family,” she said. “His well-rounded experiences allow him to have a great understanding of how the CFO interacts with all different aspects of a school district. Dr. Schroeder understands the importance of fiscal integrity and meeting the needs of students, staff and the district as a whole.”