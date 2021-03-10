Grand Island Public Schools hires new chief financial officer

Ken Schroeder, currently the superintendent at Ravenna Public Schools, has been named the new chief financial officer at Grand Island Public Schools.

Schroeder will succeed current GIPS CFO Virgil Harden, who recently announced his retirement from the district after spending more than 20 years with GIPS. Schroeder has 24 years of education experience, all in Nebraska. He also has 14 years of superintendent experience, serving at Osceola and Franklin as well as Ravenna. Before pursuing superintendent positions, Schroeder was an English teacher at Columbus Lakeview High School, a principal, assistant activities director and English teacher at Shelby Public Schools, and an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School.

Schroeder is a 1991 Palmer High School graduate, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Doane College in 1996. He also holds a language arts education endorsement from Concordia University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a doctorate in educational leadership degree from UNL.

Schroeder is married with four children and is a proud central Nebraska native.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}