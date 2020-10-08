Grand Island Public Schools hires new director of strategic communications and marketing

Grand Island Public Schools has hired Joshua Planos as its director of strategic communications and marketing, according to a news release.
Planos is the assistant director of communications for the University of Nebraska Foundation. He will begin his new role at GIPS at the end of October, taking over the position vacated by Jack Sheard.
Planos earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014, majoring in advertising and public relations. He has a variety of skills and experiences in communication such as graphic and web design, marketing campaigns and public speaking. He was a digital editor at KETV NewsWatch 7 in Omaha from 2014 to 2018 before joining the foundation, the news release stated.
Before becoming assistant director of communications, he was a digital media manager at the foundation.
Planos said he knows firsthand the impact of public education.
“As a product of Nebraska public schools, I credit most of my successes to its classrooms and teachers,” he said. “I look forward to greeting each day in this role with the opportunity to spotlight the wonderful achievements of Grand Island Public Schools.”
Planos said he is mostly looking forward to collaborating with community members, staff and administrators to enhance the educational opportunities at GIPS. He said he also is excited about connecting with students, staff, families and the community.
“As Hall County has grown in recent years, I’ve watched Grand Island Public Schools evolve and innovate, grind and excel,” Planos said. “I can’t wait to join Grand Island Public Schools, a district that values and promotes integrity, academic excellence, diversity and inclusion in ways that Nebraska can be proud of,” he said.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Planos to the GIPS family,” said Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent. “His diverse skill set and passion for public education make him a great addition to our district.”
Jennifer Worthington, GIPS chief of strategic communications and stakeholder engagement, who oversees Planos’ position, said he is a “great fit” for GIPS.
“Josh will be an amazing addition to GIPS,” she said. “During our interviews and conversations with colleagues it became obvious that Josh is passionate, driven and very talented. His attention to detail and to data, as well as his skills listed above, will benefit the entire district.”
