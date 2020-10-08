Grand Island Public Schools hires new director of strategic communications and marketing

Grand Island Public Schools has hired Joshua Planos as its director of strategic communications and marketing, according to a news release.

Planos is the assistant director of communications for the University of Nebraska Foundation. He will begin his new role at GIPS at the end of October, taking over the position vacated by Jack Sheard.

Planos earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014, majoring in advertising and public relations. He has a variety of skills and experiences in communication such as graphic and web design, marketing campaigns and public speaking. He was a digital editor at KETV NewsWatch 7 in Omaha from 2014 to 2018 before joining the foundation, the news release stated.

Before becoming assistant director of communications, he was a digital media manager at the foundation.

Planos said he knows firsthand the impact of public education.

“As a product of Nebraska public schools, I credit most of my successes to its classrooms and teachers,” he said. “I look forward to greeting each day in this role with the opportunity to spotlight the wonderful achievements of Grand Island Public Schools.”