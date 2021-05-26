Grand Island Public Schools hires new human resources administrator

Grand Island Public Schools will have a new face in its administration, as Kristen Irey has been hired as the district’s new chief of human capital management.

Irey will replace current Chief of Human Capital Management Wayne Stelk. In a press release provided by the district, Stelk said, “Ms. Irey brings a unique skill set to Grand Island Public Schools. She has experience in human resources, adult education and law, which aligns perfectly with the HR needs and challenges of the district.”

The district’s chief of human capital management focuses on the human resources, including developing long- and short-term human capital goals, with the main focus being achieving district strategic objectives.

Irey currently serves as human resources director/deputy city manager for the town of Pecos City, Texas. Half of her 20 years in HR has focused on education, including at the collegiate level. Irey is on track to earn her doctorate in business administration by the end of this year.

In the release, Irey said, “I am so excited and honored to be joining such a dynamic organization at a time where the only way to go is up and continue the record of success and positive growth championed by my predecessor.”