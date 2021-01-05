Grand Island Public Schools installs air purifying devices to eliminate mold, viruses from buildings

Grand Island Public Schools hopes to remove mold, COVID-19 and other viruses from the air at its buildings through newly installed air purifying devices.

Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds, said Jerry’s Sheet Metal began installing Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization devices at the district’s 23 buildings, and future sites such as the new Early Learning Center in the former Shopko building and the former Principal building, on Dec. 7. The installations are expected to be completed by the end of spring break on March 12.

Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said the devices release billions of ions into the air stream via the building’s HVAC system, which then neutralizes harmful molecules in the air.

“If one of those billions of ions hits a molecule that is something we do not want, like a mold spore or a virus, it doesn’t kill it, but it makes it inert,” Harden said. “It takes it out of balance and makes it so that it doesn’t do bad stuff. So what that does for us is it takes care of the indoor air quality issues in that mold cannot live if it is constantly attacked with these ions.”

He said the Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization device is an additional device that is put onto a building’s existing HVAC system and is activated via its air flow.