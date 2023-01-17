Grand Island Public Schools interim superintendent talks teachers, equity

Grand Island Public Schools Interim Superintendent Matt Fisher doesn’t officially begin his role until Feb. 1, but conversations have begun.

“I've already started having dialogue with (school) board members, just to help me understand where their priorities are and what things they want to see happen in the district as we move ahead.

"When Feb. 1 rolls around, the first thing that I really want to do is grow my understanding of what ... the needs and the opportunities are."

A problem blanketing the educational landscape is a need for teachers and classified staff, like paraeducators. Grand Island Public Schools is no exception, Fisher acknowledged.

“Staffing is a huge issue, obviously at the teacher level and also at the classified level. We need to really figure out how best to entice people to come and how best to keep the people we have.”

The teacher shortage at GIPS has been compounded by teacher strife, which played a significant role in driving the recent school board election. Fisher said he had not yet met with the teachers union, the Grand Island Education Association.

“That’s certainly one of the conversations I'm planning to have in the near future,” he said.

When asked about equity, one of the key concepts of the previous administrations, Fisher said: “Making sure that everyone has similar opportunities, similar chances to be successful … is a challenge.

“Equality is fairly easy: Everybody gets the same thing, but equity is much more challenging. Different people, different groups, have different needs.”

He said having groups like the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council will help him navigate what degree of equity can be achieved.

“What may be perfectly fine in one place may be a real challenge for other groups within our community. I think we really need to be cognizant of looking for all of those places where we can have good communication.”

Fisher discussed the more distant future, particularly his plans when his tenure as interim superintendent has timed out.

Fisher expressed interest in moving beyond interim in his interview a week ago with the GIPS Board of Education and again at Tuesday morning’s press conference.

“I'm approaching the job right now … like I'm going to be here more than 17 months (the length of his contract). Whether that ends up being the case, or we end up at the end of that timeline saying, 'Let's do something different.'”

Fisher indicated regardless the transition or lack thereof, he intends to keep that point as seamless as possible.

“To continue with myself or to continue with someone new, really looks the same. The things that need to be addressed are going to be the same whether it's me continuing in the role, or someone new coming into that role.”