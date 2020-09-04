Grand Island Public Schools introduces district COVID-19 dashboard

Grand Island Public Schools announced Friday the introduction of a public COVID-19 dashboard on the district website that will be updated at the end of each week.
The dashboard will include data from the Central District Health Department about the number of positive COVID-19 cases among GIPS students and staff, along with quarantined individuals in the district. The weekly data will be tracked from Friday through Thursday.
“We want to keep our lines of communication open, and this dashboard will help us do that,” GIPS superintendent Tawana Grover said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to manage COVID-19 in our district in order to keep our schools open. We thank our families for trusting us as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”
GIPS says the dashboard helps to provide transparency, allowing families and the community to monitor COVID-19 cases alongside the district. It does not determine the decision about moving to different models, such as Select or Remote.
“The district will need to consider a number of factors in making a decision to change models,” a news release says.
“Safety protocols remain critical to combating COVID-19 for the district,” the release says. “GIPS has found that reducing the level of risk by limiting large crowds and group gatherings, wearing masks, quarantining and contact tracing are key factors to help keep schools open.
GIPS will continue to work alongside the CDHD to have updated information in understanding COVID-19 activity in the district and the community.
The dashboard can be found at bit.ly/3btownr.
