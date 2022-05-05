Grand Island Public Schools is reaching out to resolve ongoing challenges

Recruitment and retention, overburdened teachers, a general lack of trust.

These are some of the problems facing Grand Island Public Schools that school officials hope to address in a partnership with the community.

A pair of public forums were held Wednesday at College Park with Grand Island community members, parents and leaders attending.

GIPS presented information to the day’s attendees reporting that the district has 1,542 total employees, including 78 administrators. As of April 28, across the district there have been 17 retirements, 103 resignations, 71 new hires and 61 new openings, according to GIPS.

Three questions were presented, each in 15 minute rounds, and discussed in groups:

-What challenges do you see as the most important for the district to address in recruiting and retaining the best faculty and staff?

-What would you like to see our district and each school do to address the recruitment and retention of faculty and staff? What ideas do you have for creating productive and supportive environments for teachers and staff to share and problem solve?

-How can you and others throughout our community support our faculty and staff to be, and feel, successful?

“(These notes) will be produced as a themed document. ‘Here are the things we heard from you, here are the challenges we’re hearing from you.’ And there will be responsiveness from the school district on those,” moderator Joan Sabott told the day’s attendees.

Sabott described herself to the group as “a mediator and a facilitator.”

“For many years I have mediated very large scale public decision making processes in all sorts of arenas in the western part of the United States, largely for the environment, but I also do a lot of school boards, nonprofits, you name it,” she said.

Sabott encouraged a “feedback loop” rather than, for example, just having a podium where everyone was allotted only three minutes to speak.

“I’m counting on all of you to say things that are on my mind, too,” she told the group.

Sabott, concluding the forum, said she overheard “trust issues” being discussed as a problem facing the district, but saw that it had not been written in the groups’ comments. She encouraged everyone there to add it, along with any others ideas they may have that were not discussed.

Attendee Lila Gudgel said GIPS teachers “do not feel respected and appreciated” and “don’t feel like the administration has their back.”

Gudgel said Grand Island Senior High teachers, for example, were not consulted on having 90-minute class periods.

“You talk to most high school teachers, they don’t want that, but they were told, that’s the way you’re going to do it,” she said. “I understand in the elementary schools, teachers all across the system are told, ‘this is what you will teach and how you will teach it.’”

Classroom discipline is also a problem, said attendee Carol Furley.

“The teachers cannot discipline and teach, and they’re not supported by their principals, by their administrators. There’s no backing,” she said. “They’re out there on their own.”

Recruitment and retention is only one of the school’s problems, said Andy Gudgel. Parents are to blame, as well.

“Parents have raised their kids, or have failed to raise their kids, to show respect for fellow classmates and fellow teachers,” he said. “A lot of it is our society.”

After attending the forum, Carol Schooley, a GIPS school board candidate, said the district need to be more inclusive.

“A third of our community is people of color,” she said. “We need to have their opinions, because a lot of the kids who are looking at education, I think, are thinking, ‘I can go work at JBS or do something else besides getting a college degree. It’s not like it’s important.’ Somewhere there’s a divide.”

Lisa Albers, GIPS Board of Education President called the input sessions worthwhile.

“I feel like this is a step in the right direction, to listen to our community, and for the community to hear how we need help as a school district,” Albers told The Independent.

Albers addressed Sabott’s direct encouragement of the group to include “trust issues” among the problems facing the district.

“I think maybe the trust issues are perceived at this point,” said Albers. “I think what it really comes down to is communication and getting those lines of communication open and making sure we’re listening to what the employees of GIPS need and want, and just pushing forward to make it a great place to work.”

Conversations through the afternoon session were generally positive, Albers said, including discussions on letting teachers know that they are supported.

“Some of the questions were about, what does support look like?” she said. “We heard varying comebacks as to what that might be. I think it really comes down to the individual teachers and what their needs are.”

Community involvement and support is critical to GIPS efforts, said Albers.

“The fact that we had this many people show up over the lunch hour shows how invested the community is in Grand Island Public Schools,” she said. “We can’t recruit to Grand Island if we don’t have a supportive community, because, the bottom line is, anybody we recruit and the people we retain, they’re going to be out in the community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.