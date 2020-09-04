Grand Island Public Schools levy to decrease slightly

Grand Island Public Schools taxpayers will see a decrease in their property taxes under the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget presented during a budget workshop Thursday evening to the GIPS Board of Education.

According to information presented by GIPS Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden, the proposed overall levy for fiscal 2020-21 is $1.2578 per $100 valuation, which is a 1.3 cent decrease from last year’s levy of $1.2712 per $100 valuation. This means a taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,257.80 in property taxes to GIPS — $13 less than last year.

The general fund budget — where most services for the school district are accounted — is $141.47 million for the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget, up from $131.68 million last year. The general fund levy will remain the same as last year at $1.04 per $100 valuation.

Harden said the beginning balance in the fiscal 2019-20 budget was $26.54 million.

The total revenue was $113.52 million and the expenditures were $114.1 million, for an ending balance of $25.96 million.