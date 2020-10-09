Grand Island Public Schools' mask policy questioned at meeting

In his remarks to the board, Nathan Miller said that when he was on a walk, he saw two teachers walking on the bike trail taking a mask break and “getting some fresh air.” He said he also saw an elementary-aged boy sitting outside with his teacher taking a mask break.

“There was a teacher standing there watching him. He was standing over there wearing his mask and had his head down,” Miller said. “You could see his body posture and tell it wasn’t fun for him.”

Miller said that while he agrees that teachers should be allowed a mask break, students also should be allowed one and not be afraid to take one.

“They should not be shamed like that little boy,” he said. “I felt sorry for him and I think if we can all put our heads together to come up with a solution, that would be good for our kids.”

Miller said he had photos of a GIPS school administrator, on two different occasions, that show him not wearing a mask. He questioned the board on why the administrator was allowed to ignore the COVID-19 protocols and not wear a mask.

In her report given later in the board meeting, Superintendent Tawana Grover said the situaton needs to be addressed.