Grand Island Public Schools has made the decision to suspend all middle school activities and athletics until further notice.
In a news release Tuesday, the district said it is making this decision for the safety of students and staff. This includes all before and after school clubs, organizations, activities and athletics.
“Our priority right now is to reduce the risk of the virus spreading,” GIPS said. “We urge everyone to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands often. We will continue to keep the community updated with any changes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.