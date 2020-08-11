GIPS Logo

Grand Island Public Schools has made the decision to suspend all middle school activities and athletics until further notice.

In a news release Tuesday, the district said it is making this decision for the safety of students and staff. This includes all before and after school clubs, organizations, activities and athletics.

“Our priority right now is to reduce the risk of the virus spreading,” GIPS said. “We urge everyone to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands often. We will continue to keep the community updated with any changes.”

