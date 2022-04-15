Grand Island Public Schools’ Migrant Education Program helps guide families on the move

When serving a population consistently on the move, you have to move accordingly.

The Grand Island Public Schools Migrant Education Program, which serves youth in migrant families in Hall County, is currently serving about 115 individuals ages 3-21.

Amanda Levos is the GIPS Migrant Education Program coordinator. She said there are students constantly moving in and out of the area’s schools.

“That’s why this program is in place to really help with that interrupted education of students and being able to really help connect families to with their education,” she said

A staff numbering fewer than 10 takes on the task of guiding kids on the move through the education system. Included in the group is facilitator Maria Vasquez, who works with children in grades kindergarten through fifth. Elda Martinez Cruz, a community liaison, takes the “bookends” of the program, serving preschool-aged children and out-of-school youths.

Vasquez, Martinez Cruz and Levos recently arrived back in Grand Island following a successful presentation at the 2022 National Migrant Education Conference. Their presentation was selected to be included on the conference docket after encouragement from the state of Nebraska.

The presentation – given twice – was well-attended, Levos said. “I think we had 50-plus people both times. It was a packed room.”

While it was an honor to be presenters, Martinez Cruz said the exchange of ideas with colleagues across the nation had the greatest value.

“Not just what’s being done on the front lines,” she said. “We had people that came in from (Washington) D.C. and talked about some of the policies that are being passed and in relation to migrant education. It was a really nice overview of all the work that we’ve been doing.”

That work is both difficult and satisfying. Vasquez said she often has a caseload of about 40 students. “I usually go through each school and talk to each social worker and find out a little bit more about the student. Sometimes they move out of Grand Island, they move out of state, and then they come back.”

Vasquez does a lot of networking within the school system (most of the clients are students at GIPS). “I meet with the teachers and with the social workers initially, just to let them know who I am, what program we’re working with, to try to understand the students a little bit better.”

Martinez Cruz does a lot of home visits, she said, particularly with her younger clients – some of whom are in preschool. “On the first home visit, I take them their materials, what we’re going to be using,” she said.

Martinez Cruz comes up with the majority of her curriculum for both her younger charges and her out-of-school clients. Preschool-aged children get at least eight in-home sessions. Because the families’ work schedules sometimes don’t mesh with a typical 8-to-5 workday, Martinez Cruz does home visits in the evening. Vasquez also keeps a different schedule.

Levos said it’s the nature of the population GIPS Migrant Education Program serves. “I think we get stuck into that traditional 8-to-5 and with our families. That’s not when (migrant families are) most available. We have to be flexible with our time and how we support them.”

The GIPS Migrant Education team provides educational support, like tutoring and helping families keep their students on the right track. Some don’t necessarily need a lot of help, Vasquez said, but having a support system in place makes a difference.

The GIPS Migrant Education Program also helps make sure families are getting needs met like food and doctor’s appointments.

Levos said there are varying definitions of “migrant” families. Children who are eligible for GIPS’s Migrant Education Program are those who have moved in the preceding 36 months due to economic necessity from one residence to another, from one school district to another. The qualifying individual might be a migratory agriculture worker/fisher or has moved with or joined a parent or spouse who is a migratory worker.

Despite the hefty workload the organization takes on, not every migrant child in the community is served.

“We’ve had about 200 students in the past, but I think those were just the ones that were recruited,” Vasquez said. “If there were more migrant families out there that knew about the program, those numbers could go up, and we can potentially serve more students – and we are looking for more.”

The GIPS Migrant Education Program makes sure to take care of those they already have in the program. It can be difficult when a student doesn’t return, Vasquez said. “There is that wonder … I hope that they’re being served, they’re meeting their needs in the new state that they’re in.”

Following this year’s conference, Vasquez and Martinez Cruz’s minds were put at ease, Vasquez said. “I saw how passionate migrant facilitators and workers are, how dedicated they are to their communities. It made me feel a sense of relief, knowing that our students could potentially move to California or Texas or Kansas, and that they will be met with just the same amount of love and devotion.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

