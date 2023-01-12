Grand Island Public Schools names interim superintendent

Grand Island Public Schools has named its interim superintendent.

The district's Board of Education voted to hire Matthew Fisher, who served as former Northwest Public Schools superintendent from 2012-2019, at its Thursday evening meeting.

During a special meeting on Jan. 5, the board unanimously voted to authorize Board President Hank McFarland to negotiate a contract with the board’s candidate of choice, which was announced as Fisher at Thursday's meeting.

Fisher will take over on Feb. 1, the district said in an announcement about the hire. Robin Dexter will continue to serve as acting superintendent until then.

“Having been a part of the Grand Island community for the past ten-and-a-half years has given me many opportunities to see all the outstanding work the Grand Island Public Schools District is doing.” Fisher said in a release. "I feel very honored to be able to assume a leadership role in helping to shape the great works the district will be doing as we move forward.”

Fisher agreed to a 17-month contract, which the district said allows the board to be "proactive in its (nationwide) search for a permanent superintendent." During the first five-months of the contract, Fisher's compensation will be $100,000, the district said. During the last 12 months of the contract the salary will be $275,000.

Fisher is currently director of public finance at First National Capital Markets.

On Jan. 5, the board convened for a special meeting to three candidates: Fisher, Virginia Moon, who recently served as interim superintendent at Centennial Public Schools and Michael Teahon, who led Gothenburg Public Schools from 2001-2019.

The interim superintendent will replace Tawana Grover, who resigned her position as GIPS superintendent in December. Her last day on the job is Wednesday. Grover will remain a GIPS employee until June 30, when the first year on her existing contract ends.

