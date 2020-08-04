Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday that Whitney Flower has been named elementary principal of the GIPS Virtual School. There are currently about 670 students signed up for Virtual School in grades K-5.
“We are so fortunate to have Mrs. Flower on our team and prepared for this role,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover. “She is the instructional leader we need for Virtual School. Her experience in the district building relationships with our families, our students and our staff will be an asset as we take on this new mode of delivering our services.”
Flower had been scheduled to be the student success liaison at Starr Elementary School. While she won’t be in that position, she still will be based at Starr as she leads the Virtual School staff.
“I am excited to work with staff and students from across the district,” Flower said. “I see this new school family being trailblazers. The work we do will be innovative and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
With the number of students from all over the district, GIPS said the position will come with challenges for parents and staff alike.
“I value parent and staff input and take their concerns seriously,” she said. “Structures are being planned to ensure student success and provide equitable learning experiences to those being provided in our brick and mortar schools. We also have ideas to support parents while supporting their students. Our Virtual School parents and guardians will be vital stakeholders.”
Grover agreed this will be an important area of focus.
“Virtual School families will be our partners in education,” she said. “Two-way communication will be crucial and is a priority.”
Flower said she understands the virtual process.
“This is my 12th year in the district and I pride myself in being an instructional leader,” she said. “I have experience providing virtual learning to both children and adults. When I saw this position being advertised, I knew this was the leadership opportunity I had been waiting for.”
