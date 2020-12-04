Grand Island Public Schools’ Ombudsman program to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19

Grand Island Public Schools’ Ombudsman program will transition to remote learning for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The program serves about 70 high school students.

In a news release, GIPS said this will impact the rest of the semester for the Ombudsman program. Students will be able to continue their program remotely.

The district is working in conjunction with the Central District Health Department to conduct contact tracing. On-site courses for the program will continue Jan. 5.

“There are still challenges with COVID-19 and we’re adapting to face them,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover.

No other GIPS campuses are affected at this time.

GIPS said it continues “to deploy and refine safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the community to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open,” the district said in the news release.