 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Public Schools’ Ombudsman program to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19
0 comments

Grand Island Public Schools’ Ombudsman program to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Public Schools’ Ombudsman program will transition to remote learning for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The program serves about 70 high school students.

In a news release, GIPS said this will impact the rest of the semester for the Ombudsman program. Students will be able to continue their program remotely.

The district is working in conjunction with the Central District Health Department to conduct contact tracing. On-site courses for the program will continue Jan. 5.

“There are still challenges with COVID-19 and we’re adapting to face them,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover.

No other GIPS campuses are affected at this time.

GIPS said it continues “to deploy and refine safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the community to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open,” the district said in the news release.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts