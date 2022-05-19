Grand Island Public Schools, others find social emotional learning easier to explain than evaluate

The move to add Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialists to the Grand Island Public School’s elementary campuses’ roster for the 2022-2023 school year is receiving mixed reviews.

A common question circulating has been: What is social emotional learning?

It’s something likely happening every school day, in every school, and has for years, said Deb Stuto, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Doane University’s graduate school.

“It’s something that we have really as teachers always done because, let’s face it, education and teaching is about relationships. Kids aren’t going to learn from people that they don’t care about and don’t trust and don’t feel safe with.”

Doane’s graduate school of education offers a specialization in social emotional learning. That entails practice in brain function to help students and adults understand and manage emotions, have compassion and empathy, make responsible decisions and have healthy relationships.

“Being skilled in empowering students with social and emotional learning competencies will bring clarity to learning,” Doane’s website says.

Stuto said collaborative group work is one example of how social emotional learning has been employed. “You talk with students, you teach them what it means to disagree agreeably, what it means to be an active participant within the group.”

It’s not necessarily a separate course or subject, Stuto said, rather something teachers have been doing for a long time. “It’s just that we haven’t been labeling it that way.”

GIPS has incorporated some degree of social emotional learning in the past using social workers for about 18 years, said Robin Dexter, GIPS Associate Superintendent.

“They really bring a lot to the table. They teach kids how to regulate, take a deep breath — those strategies to help kids cope.”

Dexter also pointed out that some longtime classroom phrases like, “Just say no,” or “stranger danger,” are examples of social emotional learning, just under a different name.

The coronavirus pandemic brought social emotional learning to the forefront, but was not a reaction to issues in schools brought on by the pandemic, Stuto said.

“Having kids out for remote learning for almost a full year, and in some cases a full year, they don’t know how to behave, that understanding of what it means to be in school.”

Dexter said students have been asking for more social emotional supports.

“We have high school kids that have said, if you would teach us how to organize and manage our time, our self-talk in earlier grades, it would have helped us a lot now as high school kids going into college,” she said.

“That was pretty impactful.”

While Stuto believes more people understand the practice, misinformation – or lack of information – has fueled much of what controversy exists.

“In education, we tend to get these buzzwords or jargon — the ‘current thing’ — and I think it’s becoming (politicized). I worry that the term is being thrown around and used the wrong way,” she said. “We are still struggling to have people accept that this is important. I think they look at it as fluff rather than part of what schools should be teaching.”

Social emotional learning can be defined and explained, but its effects are not as easily measured.

Dexter said GIPS has been evaluating the effects of its own social emotional learning efforts using different avenues, but pinpointing an end-all, be-all evaluation has proven difficult.

The Panorama survey, while included, is not necessarily a complete measure for social emotional learning’s effectiveness, she said. “The Panorama survey … is more of a perception of the students in the school, not so much about themselves.”

Instead, the district utilizes its student information platform computer system, which allows school officials to know the number of discipline reports, like suspensions.

“Then what we’re really looking at is, is there a subgroup that has a higher number of ISS (in school suspensions) or expulsions, and looking to decrease that disparity,” she said.

Streamlining and drawing conclusions from information platform data is difficult and time consuming. Anecdotal reports offer little building- or school-wide insights, she said. “We’ve been more cognizant of what is the best consequence for this kid to learn? It can be different things for different kids.”

For the time being, the biggest indicator of social emotional learning’s success comes from walking into a building, Stuto said.

“You can feel the atmosphere. When I go out to supervise students, certain teachers, you can tell in a building whether they’re practicing this or not.”

It can be palpable as with the first person who greets you, Stuto said.

“Walking down the hall, it’s looking at the kids’ faces, and are they engaged? Are they happy? There’s a lot of ways that you can see if they’re being taught these and practicing these kinds of skills.”

To help guide teachers in utilizing social emotional learning in everyday lessons, GIPS uses the Second Step program, which Dexter said was taken on just under a decade ago. The program gives the district continuity and saves teachers time composing and implementing additional lesson plans.

Second Step is used specifically for GIPS students in grades kindergarten through eighth.

In mid-2021 a three-year contract with Second Step was approved, invoicing GIPS less than $74,000. It was funded by COVID relief money.

Stuto said some teachers are hesitant, even suspicious of implementing social emotional learning, including programs like Second Step. Dexter, herself, as a principal in the early 2000s, was one of those skeptics.

“People have to be on board with it. The staff has to understand what it means. I think about where I taught, and I’m sure there were people who didn’t agree with it,” she said. “I always thought, what can that do?”

Therein could lie the purpose of social emotional learning, Stuto indicated inadvertently.

“Our goal (with social emotional learning) is to get out of this kind of culture into where we’re not listening, we’re not discussing, we’re not looking at anybody else’s perspective.”

“It’s not just the classroom,” she said. “It’s schools in general. It’s families, its communities, it’s everybody working together.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.