Grand Island Public Schools playgrounds open Tuesday

When Grand Island Public Schools students head out for recess this week, they’ll be able to have fun on the playgrounds.

Because of COVID-19, the playground equipment had been closed off until this week.

The district didn’t have school on Monday, so Tuesday is the first day of school this week.

As district officials “looked at additional research that comes out,” they found “there have been no confirmed cases of COVID being passed by surface touch. So that made us comfortable with opening the playgrounds,” said Jennifer Worthington, the district’s chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement.

One of those playgrounds, at West Lawn Elementary, is brand new. Two principals — both current and former — and two members of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the playground Monday afternoon.

Attending the ceremony were current West Lawn Elementary Principal Mikhail Happ and D.W. Holley, who was the school’s principal from 2014 to 2018.

Happ said the opening is good news for both the school and the West Lawn community. He and Holley both thanked school parents for all the hard work they’ve put into the project.