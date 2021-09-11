Grand Island Public Schools property tax request approved

A resolution for the Grand Island Public Schools 2021-2022 property tax request was voted upon and passed unanimously at the district’s school board meeting Thursday. The resolution must be certified and submitted to the Hall County clerk on or before Oct. 13.

Following are the fund totals from the resolution:

— General Fund: $ 38,976,388.00

— Total Bond Fund: $ 6,262,626.00

— Bond 4th $3,111,517

— Bond 5th $3,151,109

— Special Building Fund: $ 374,773.00

— Qualified Capital Purpose

— Undertaking Fund: $ 1,124,318.00

— Total All Funds: $46,738,105

“The total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 6.31 percent. The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property would be 1.182605 per $100 of assessed value,” the resolution says.