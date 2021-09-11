Grand Island Public Schools property tax request approved

A resolution for the Grand Island Public Schools 2021-2022 property tax request was voted upon and passed unanimously at the district’s school board meeting Thursday. The resolution must be certified and submitted to the Hall County clerk on or before Oct. 13.
Following are the fund totals from the resolution:
— General Fund: $ 38,976,388.00
— Total Bond Fund: $ 6,262,626.00
— Bond 4th $3,111,517
— Bond 5th $3,151,109
— Special Building Fund: $ 374,773.00
— Qualified Capital Purpose
— Undertaking Fund: $ 1,124,318.00
— Total All Funds: $46,738,105
“The total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 6.31 percent. The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property would be 1.182605 per $100 of assessed value,” the resolution says.
“Grand Island Public Schools proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be 1.247105 per $100 of assessed value.”
Last fiscal year’s request was 1.257807 per $100 of assessed value. According to the district, the five-year total levy average is 1.270448 per $100 of assessed value.
The resolution continues:
“Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of Grand Island Public Schools will increase last year’s budget by 8.87 percent.
“A copy of this resolution be certified and forwarded to the County Clerk on or before October 13, 2021.”