Grand Island Public Schools providing staff mental health days off after Thanksgiving

Grand Island Public Schools has approved mental health days for faculty and staff later this month.

The district said it is continually looking for ways to support its staff and students during the pandemic.

It has extended Thanksgiving break for faculty and staff through Nov. 27 to include mental health days. These days will be treated as paid holidays and will benefit all staff: classified, certified and administrative.

Students will return to class Dec. 1.

“The mental health of staff is vital to the overall success of the education they provide. It’s imperative that we support our faculty and staff, just as they have supported so many of our students,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover.

“This past year, we made a point to enhance employee assistance program (EAP) benefits for our teachers. We see this week off as assistance for our educators, who have provided a continuity of learning while simultaneously navigating a pandemic and adjusting to evolving safety protocols.”

GIPS School Board President Bonnie Hinkle said, “In order to take care of others, you must first take care of yourself. Students cannot receive an education without healthy educators. Our faculty and staff need this time to reset so they can finish the school year by providing the highest quality education for our students.”