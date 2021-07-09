Grand Island Public Schools releases, seeks input on coronavirus plan for new school year

Back-to-school 2021-22 will look much different than last year, as outlined in Grand Island Public School’s preliminary Safe Return to School Plan.
Two main tenets make up the draft: masks will be optional for staff members, students and visitors provided “Substantial Transmission” does not occur in Hall County. Additionally, visitors again will be allowed in GIPS buildings.
There are select exceptions to the first proposed policy. Federal law requires masks to be worn while using district-provided transportation.
The district will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “Substantial Transmission.” This status would be determined by Hall County’s coronavirus situation as a whole, rather than Grand Island alone. Substantial transmission, as defined by CDC, consists of large-scale community transmission affecting health care staffing and the presence of multiple cases within community settings — including schools.
In June GIPS relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols for summer school. The district reported that loosening those protocols has worked. Since then, according to a statement from GIPS, no summer school students are known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Some already implemented prevention efforts will be kept, including the district’s Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air purification system. Hand sanitizing stations and CDC-approved cleaning supplies still will be available.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the availability of coronavirus vaccines is being kept in mind throughout the plan’s conception, including taking into consideration there is no vaccination currently available to children under the age of 12.
“The vaccine is a very key lever for mask-wearing,” Grover said.
The presence of COVID-19 variants also plays a role in the plan moving forward into the school year.
“Due to the delta variant concerns, we want it to be clear the plan could change,” she said.
Grover emphasized that community input will have a significant effect on the final Safe Return to School Plan.
“Community input is very valuable to this process,” she said. “We want to make sure people are comfortable with the plan.”
The plan and survey were debuted Thursday morning. By late that morning, several hundred responses to the survey already had been submitted via the online form, Grover said.
“So far the results have shown people are comfortable (with the plan),” Grover said. “These are very preliminary numbers.”
The survey will be available on the GIPS website until July 15. A final plan for the upcoming school year is expected to be released Aug. 1.
Grover said the district is encouraging not only GIPS families to respond, but the community as a whole.
The current draft of GIPS’s Safe Return to School Plan was put together under advisement by a board crisis team, area medical professionals and the Central District Health Department. The core group in developing the plan, however, was the same 21-member GIPS pandemic team assembled to help develop protocols for the last school year.
This team is made up of GIPS staff members from all district levels. The team members have relied heavily on research and gathering ideas from other schools, Grover said.
“They have pretty much taken on a new job description,” she said of the pandemic team members.
Grover emphasized the community’s influence in developing the district’s 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan’s final protocols.
“We’re really calling on that culture of caring for all,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.