Grand Island Public Schools releases, seeks input on coronavirus plan for new school year

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the availability of coronavirus vaccines is being kept in mind throughout the plan’s conception, including taking into consideration there is no vaccination currently available to children under the age of 12.

“The vaccine is a very key lever for mask-wearing,” Grover said.

The presence of COVID-19 variants also plays a role in the plan moving forward into the school year.

“Due to the delta variant concerns, we want it to be clear the plan could change,” she said.

Grover emphasized that community input will have a significant effect on the final Safe Return to School Plan.

“Community input is very valuable to this process,” she said. “We want to make sure people are comfortable with the plan.”

The plan and survey were debuted Thursday morning. By late that morning, several hundred responses to the survey already had been submitted via the online form, Grover said.

“So far the results have shown people are comfortable (with the plan),” Grover said. “These are very preliminary numbers.”