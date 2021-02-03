Grand Island Public Schools responds to concerns raised in student mental health survey

“I think that made me cry when I read it,” she said. “It made me really sad that someone doesn’t even have any hope at all and I really want to change that.”

‘We need to hear it’

In an interview with The Independent last week, GIPS board president Bonnie Hinkle said that while she was sad to hear what students in the district are going through in regard to mental health, she was not surprised by the survey results.

“While it is not easy to hear, we need to hear it,” Hinkle said. “A lot of times, it is such a difficult issue with so many things that go into it, so it is difficult to address. Sometimes, it is easy just to ignore it because it can be so overwhelming. This is just a good reminder to us that we cannot ignore it any longer and we really need to listen to the student voice on this.”

Board member Lisa Albers said she is thankful to Meston and Rauch-Word for conducting the student survey and for bringing the results to the board.

“I do think we need to turn to you guys (students) and look at what the students need,” Albers said. “We can’t help if we don’t know what the needs are.”

Hinkle said it is “amazing” that Meston and Rauch-Word stepped up to conduct the survey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}