Grand Island Public Schools seeking $400,000 for new medical academy site at St. Francis

Grand Island Public Schools plans to construct a new Academy of Medical Sciences facility at CHI Health St. Francis.
For the project, GIPS has requested $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from city of Grand Island.
The funds are made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The CDBG annual allocation for 2021 is $398,355.
Three other Grand Island agencies also have submitted applications for CDBG funds.
The GIPS medical academy project is expected to cost $7.6 million.
GIPS has raised $3.5 million for the project, including a $500,000 donation from JBS USA in October.
A new academy facility is needed to meet local health care workforce needs, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said at Wednesday’s meeting of CDBG stakeholders.
“The solution for our health care needs is really to grow and support our own, and give our students the opportunity to know what’s available to them by being in the hospital,” Grover said.
There is an ongoing nursing shortage in Nebraska, she explained.
“The research indicates that two out of three nurses stay where they trained,” Grover said. “That has been an ongoing call to action for us to be able to keep people here in Grand Island.”
Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation executive director, called the partnership between GIPS, CHI Health and Central Community College “a unique solution to a community problem.”
“It represents community development with urgency. It focuses on creating an opportunity for low- and moderate-income individuals. And it supports public services for our community and vulnerable populations,” Skalberg said.
Agencies outside of Grand Island also are being sought to invest in the project, she added.
The project would renovate the eighth floor of the hospital tower into a 20,522-square-foot learning lab, and include two large simulation pathway labs, four additional labs, classrooms, smaller break-out rooms and a large learning lab.
“We could have 450 students a year in the pipeline that will be potentially available to support our workforce,” Grover said.
Three pathways already are being offered at Grand Island Senior High: health care, emergency services and sports medicine/therapy.
A fourth, biomedical sciences, would be launched with the opening of the facility.
“The academy design is about all students,” said Daniel Phillips, GIPS director of innovation for college and career readiness. “We want to prepare all of our students for life after high school.”
Phillips said it is important for students to have “work-based learning opportunities.”
“We can’t offer everything within the medical profession, so we’ve targeted these four areas,” he said. “We can individualize those opportunities to help a student really narrow down what route they want to take after high school.”
Grover hopes to open the new GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences in fall 2022.
Three other Grand Island agencies are pursuing 2021 CDBG funds for projects this year:
— Grand Island YMCA has requested $42,984 for educational services, including support for day cares and preschools and for children who qualify for Title 20 income-based benefits.
— Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department has asked $135,000 for an accessible playground at Grace Abbott Park, south of State Street.
— Railside Downtown Improvement District has requested $100,000 for its rental assistance program.
Stakeholders will discuss CDBG funding amounts at their next meeting at 2 p.m. May 6 at City Hall, 100 E. First St.