Grand Island Public Schools seeking $400,000 for new medical academy site at St. Francis

Grand Island Public Schools plans to construct a new Academy of Medical Sciences facility at CHI Health St. Francis.

For the project, GIPS has requested $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from city of Grand Island.

The funds are made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDBG annual allocation for 2021 is $398,355.

Three other Grand Island agencies also have submitted applications for CDBG funds.

The GIPS medical academy project is expected to cost $7.6 million.

GIPS has raised $3.5 million for the project, including a $500,000 donation from JBS USA in October.

A new academy facility is needed to meet local health care workforce needs, GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said at Wednesday’s meeting of CDBG stakeholders.

“The solution for our health care needs is really to grow and support our own, and give our students the opportunity to know what’s available to them by being in the hospital,” Grover said.

There is an ongoing nursing shortage in Nebraska, she explained.