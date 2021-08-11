Grand Island Public Schools shifts mask requirements

“Based on our surveillance, we estimate that nearly all new cases are delta variant,” Anderson said.

Law said the delta variant seems to be more prevalent in children than the initial virus.

“Across the nation more children are actually getting admitted to the hospital with this surge of COVID than the previous,” she said. “Even though death is rare in kids from COVID, it can happen.”

A vaccine for younger school-age children is on the horizon, Anderson said.

“We hope to see FDA approval for use of vaccine in ages 5-11 by the end of the calendar year,” she said.

Grover said while students remain a primary focus, teachers have not been left out of the equation, either, especially with this being the second year of coronavirus-related adjustments.

“It was a very challenging school year. Their presence is to be admired,” Grover said about the teachers. “It is taking everything in them and they are on the front lines of this pandemic. I think it’s critical to remember they are human and they have families.”

Having students in the classrooms is important, Grover said, and GIPS remains focused on making sure students are in school.