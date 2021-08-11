Grand Island Public Schools shifts mask requirements

As Grand Island Public School’s 2021-22 school year begins, the challenges and potential dangers brought about by the coronavirus pandemic continue to strongly influence how this year’s fresh start will look.
On Monday the district announced that beginning Tuesday, all preschool through 12th grade GIPS staff members, students and visitors were required to wear masks in school facilities. The exceptions are students participating in school-approved activities, such as athletes and performers, dependent upon Nebraska School Activities Association guidelines.
“These are proactive measures to do everything possible to protect our children from this pandemic,” said Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent. “The critical piece is really what the medical professionals are saying.”
On Tuesday Central District Health Department, which helps advise the district, conducted a press conference concerning masks and other layers of protection in all of the community’s schools.
Dr. Melissa Law, a Grand Island pediatrician, spoke at the press conference.
“At the very least we want to keep kids in school,” Law said.
She noted she is active in the American Academy of Pediatrics, and pointed out the organization’s priorities for students.
“It’s always been recommended by AAP to be safe and have in-person learning,” Law said.
The school district’s first days are unlike those anticipated when the Safe Return to School policy was released in late July and went into effect Aug. 1.
Part of that document states an element in determining mask-wearing policies is the extent of community spread. As stated in the plan, masks will be “encouraged, supported and optional” unless “Substantial Transmission” occurs. Substantial transmission is defined as 50 cases per 100,000 population.
As of Monday, Hall County community COVID-19 spread was 80 cases per 100,000 individuals.
Community spread isn’t the only factor in mask-wearing stipulations. Since the onset of the pandemic, a GIPS pandemic response team has monitored the situation at the district.
Grover said, “We are doing everything we can do to gain insight.”
CDHD provides a fair portion of that insight, along with collaboration with and guidance from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director, said her organization has noted a trend in the area’s new coronavirus cases.
“Based on our surveillance, we estimate that nearly all new cases are delta variant,” Anderson said.
Law said the delta variant seems to be more prevalent in children than the initial virus.
“Across the nation more children are actually getting admitted to the hospital with this surge of COVID than the previous,” she said. “Even though death is rare in kids from COVID, it can happen.”
A vaccine for younger school-age children is on the horizon, Anderson said.
“We hope to see FDA approval for use of vaccine in ages 5-11 by the end of the calendar year,” she said.
Grover said while students remain a primary focus, teachers have not been left out of the equation, either, especially with this being the second year of coronavirus-related adjustments.
“It was a very challenging school year. Their presence is to be admired,” Grover said about the teachers. “It is taking everything in them and they are on the front lines of this pandemic. I think it’s critical to remember they are human and they have families.”
Having students in the classrooms is important, Grover said, and GIPS remains focused on making sure students are in school.
“We know that we are over 10,000 students strong. Yes, we have our challenges, but we have such a unique opportunity to have our students on site. As we think about returning to school this year, it’s important to reflect on just how strong and resilient our students and families were last year with so many unknowns,” she said. “We are holding on to the strength of being better and stronger together.”
Law said getting through the pandemic — together — is about adjustments.
“Just as viruses change, so must we,” she said.
The recent coronavirus back-to-school adjustments will be reevaluated by GIPS on Sept. 27. The Safe Return to School can be seen in its entirety at https://www.gips.org/safereturn
