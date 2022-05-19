Grand Island Public Schools Social Emotional and Creative Arts Specialist Positions

DEPARTMENT: Certified Teacher, Social Worker, or Counselor

SUPERVISOR: School Principal

EDUCATION LEVEL: Bachelor’s degree or higher required.

Must possess a Nebraska Teaching Certificate or Social Work or Counselor License

PURPOSE:

To improve students’ ability to succeed in the academic setting through explicit instruction in

Social Emotional Learning Competencies and using art as the catalyst for growth. When social

emotional learning activities are integrated throughout all classrooms with a systemic,

schoolwide approach, students can learn to express their voice and perspectives.

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, & ABILITIES:

High emotional intelligence

Ability to build, cultivate and sustain positive relationships

Can activate and inspire creativity in students through Art/SEL instruction and activities.

Ability to recognize and refer when students need additional support.

Good organization and communication skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders within the school environment.

Knowledge of classroom management and conflict resolution.

Knowledge of and experience in Professional Learning Communities.

PERFORMANCE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop effective relationships with youth, parents, school personnel and community

Plan and implement highly engaging, effective and purposeful interactions with students.

Support the academic achievement of students through generalization of social, emotional skills.

Engage in professional learning to deliver, assess, improve SEL competencies through embedded art instruction.

Students improve social emotional learning competencies and proficiency of elementary art standards through intentional instruction, monitoring and feedback.

Serve as a resource to the building level Positive Supports Team.

Maintain a general knowledge of the curriculum taught in the school to be better able to meet student needs.

Work directly with teachers and other staff members to maintain a positive relationship with all students and promote a positive school climate.

Perform other duties as may be assigned by supervisor/administrator.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING:

Second Step Curriculum and pacing guide

K-5 Essential Standards for Art

Curriculum Development

EXPERIENCE:

Experience as a classroom teacher.

Experience serving on committees or work groups to support the arts and social emotional learning.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Inside and Outside

2. Climatic Environment: Travel between buildings, or to meetings will require exposure to weather conditions.

3. Hazards: Minimal

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

A. Standing 33-66%; B. Walking 1-32%; C. Sitting 1-32%; D. Bending/Stooping 1-32%; E. Reaching/Pushing/Pulling 1-32%; F. Climbing 1-32%; G. Driving 1-32%;

H. Physical Tasks: I. Lifting 40 lbs. Max 1-32%; J. Carrying 50 Ft. 1-32%; K. Manual Dexterity Tasks: Medium.