Despite the financial hardships of the pandemic, Grand Island Public Schools staff and board members were able to raise nearly $100,000 as part of the GIPS Foundation’s “Give GIPS” staff campaign.
In a video announcement released Friday on the foundation’s Facebook page, Jason Zelasney, a fifth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary, said 1,163 staff and board members raised $98,410.23, which compares to $94,386.48 last year.
Proceeds from the campaign, which ran April 21-May 15, are used to expand foundation programs such as the Academic Aristocrat Scholarship program and the Teacher of the Year program. The funds are also used to support foundation operations and endowment and the Classroom Mini-Grant program.
This year, some of the funds raised were added to the GIPS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Kirk Ramsey, president of the GIPS Foundation board, said that when COVID-19 hit the schools, GIPS continued to teach and care for students. Staff also kept giving their own dollars “to ensure that students’ needs were met and we could continue investing in them.”
Ramsey said, “They have proven that the message of the campaign was accurate. We give hope, we give GIPS and we are stronger together.”
Traci Skalberg, executive director of the GIPS Foundation, said Orv Qualsett had a challenge gift, in memory of his wife, Mary, that was designed to match new and increased staff donations up to $5,000.
She said 42% of staff members gave at a new or increased level, which represented $43,405.
“This year was an exercise in resiliency,” Skalberg said. “The environment was so challenging and, yet, our educators showed up with their big hearts for students. They weren’t about to quit on students. It is really remarkable what happened here.”
She called the campaign “a source of pride for Grand Island.”
“This should not go unnoticed,” Skalberg said. “It is just one of the many reasons that Grand Island is a great place for our kids.”
