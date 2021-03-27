Grand Island Public Schools staff tour new O’Connor Early Learning Center

Teachers, staff members and administration and guests toured Grand Island Public Schools’ new O’Connor Early Learning Center on Friday.

The new center, 2208 N. Webb Road, is under construction and is expected to be ready for the 2021-22 school year.

The project is expected to cost just more than $9.6 million.

The site will serve as many as 300 GIPS students and boast 10 classrooms. This is an increase from the current center’s capacity of about 250 students with eight rooms.

Grand Island businessman Ray O’Connor donated the roughly 50,000 square feet of space from the former Shopko site for the new learning center.

Dan Petsch, GIPS buildings and grounds director, led the tour Friday that showed spaces for the center’s entryway, meeting rooms, student gym and one of the classrooms.

A key feature is that each classroom will have its own bathroom, which Amy Richards, Early Learning Center coordinator, and her team cheered.