Grand Island Public Schools state assessment results show room for improvement

The numbers are in: Nebraska Department of Education assessment and accountability results have been released.

Nine Grand Island Public Schools campuses were classified “Needs Support to Improve.”

Wednesday morning the department released the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) results and the Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow, (AQuESTT) classifications results for testing in school year 2021-2022.

“All schools receive a classification of ‘Needs Support to Improve,’ ‘Good,’ ‘Great,’ or “Excellent.’ We provide universal support and services to all districts, then intensify and differentiate based on the specific need,” said Lane Carr, administrator at the Nebraska Department of Education Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives.

Ratings are not tied to funding, Carr said. However, “federal designations do come with additional resources that schools apply for after going through a thorough improvement process with NDE staff.”

With this designation, for example, GISH is eligible to receive guidance from NDE by becoming a “Priority School,” Carr said.

The “Priority School” evaluation is not based solely on the state test results released Wednesday.

“After reviewing these data, staff at the NDE make a recommendation to the (NDE) commissioner, who makes a recommendation to the State Board (of Education). Only the State Board can add or remove priority school status,” Carr said.

Recent priority schools are Schuyler Central High School and Santee Community School (PreK-12). In June, the State Board of Education determined Schuyler Central High School no longer needed intervention for performance.

One way high school students are tested is by giving 11th grade students the ACT. The test, typically used for college entrance, is used by the state to measure English-language arts (ELA), math and science.

Grand Island Senior High’s ACT overall proficiency in state standards clocked in below the state across the board: ELA, 25% (state, 46%); math, 24% (state, 44%) and science, 29% (state, 48%).

Still, state testing can only tell so much.

“Assessment and accountability results tell only one part of a school or district’s story. Local context matters — a lot,” Carr said.

Grand Island Senior High’s peer schools scored similarly to state averages.

Additionally, GISH’s graduation rate was 83% and college-going rate, 64%.

As a district, Grand Island Public Schools was classified “Good.”

Districtwide, students were 35% proficient in ELA (state, 47%), 36% proficient in math (state, 46%) and 58% proficient in science (state, 66%).

“We look at myriad other factors including other data sources and qualitative measures, including a site visit,” Carr said.

That includes education during the pandemic. The NDE discourages direct comparisons for years pre- and post-pandemic.

An NDE news release Wednesday advised “Nebraskans must focus on historically marginalized student groups that were particularly impacted.”

Students qualifying for free and reduced lunch were one of the groups mentioned by NDE in its release.

Sixty-one percent of the Grand Island Public Schools student body participate in free and reduced lunches, according to the state.

Forty-one percent of students statewide participate in the same program.

In Nebraska, 30% of students qualifying for free-reduced lunch were proficient in ELA and 27% in math.

The percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch is commonly used as a measure of poverty. Children from households with incomes at 131 percent but no greater than 185 percent of the Federal poverty level are eligible for reduced price meals, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Another group mentioned by NDE’s release was English learners (PreK-12 students with limited English proficiency at onset of school year).

English language learners make up 19% of GIPS’s student body.

In Nebraska, according to state’s data, 8% of students are English learners. Of this student demographic, 5% were proficient in ELA, and 8% in Math.

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said: “Our accountability results illustrate that not every student group is performing at their highest level. It is our role to give all students the resources they need to succeed and move all students toward excellence.”

Grand Island Public Schools campuses posted performances all across the board. Two GIPS schools (Westridge Middle School and Engleman Elementary) received “Great” classification.

Seven were deemed “Good” (Barr Middle School, Walnut Middle School, Gates Elementary, Knickrehm Elementary, Newell Elementary, Shoemaker Elementary, Stolley Park Elementary).

Nine GIPS schools — including GISH — received “Needs Support to Improve.” (Dodge Elementary, Howard Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Seedling Mile, Starr Elementary, Wasmer Elementary, West Lawn Elementary).

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.