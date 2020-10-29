Grand Island Public Schools sticks with Reimagined model

“Usually, these center around lunch because that is the time when students are unmasked. That really has been the biggest concern,” Vrooman said. “We do work with the health department on contact tracing and they do that. That is their role and we are there to support them with any of the school information that they need, such as lunch contacts and those sorts of things.”

Vrooman said GIPS has partnered with CDHD to provide free COVID-19 testing to students through TestNebraska. She said the test is free to families and that parents should contact their school nurse if their student needs a test.

GIPS said no COVID-19 testing will be done without parental consent.

“Some of our nurses have been trained to perform the swab for the test,” Vrooman said. “It is sent out just like it is with TestNebraska. It takes three to five days — sometimes a little sooner — to get test results back. It has been a real benefit to have available to our families.”

Anderson acknowledged that TestNebraska can take too long to get results back to students and that a child has to be sent home while they wait for their test results. She and Grover said there is a possibility that GIPS soon may acquire some rapid COVID-19 tests.