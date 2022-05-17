Grand Island Public Schools students to roundup milkweed at Heartland Public Shooting Park

A milkweed roundup event will be held at 1 p.m. today at Heartland Public Shooting Park.

The event, hosted by HPSP at 6788 West Husker Highway, is being done with Grand Island Public Schools and Pheasants Forever.

With donations through Pheasants Forever, funds were made available to GIPS to implement a pilot program called “Milkweed in the Classroom.” The program provided for small greenhouses in each school’s kindergarten class, along with a complete curriculum outlining the importance of pollinators (bees and butterflies) in conservation efforts.

All elementary schools within the GIPS system were included in the pilot program.

Milkweeds were grown in the classroom and will be transplanted in a plot provided at Heartland Public Shooting Park on May 17.

Amy Schaefer, a biologist with Pheasants Forever, along with Anya Covarrubias, GIPS Science, PE, Health and FCS Curriculum Coordinator, will be leading students in planting their milkweed and sowing additional pollinator seeds into plots at HPSP.

Students get to experience firsthand what their efforts in conservation lead to and how it will benefit both the local community and our national efforts at rebuilding the monarch butterfly population in North America.