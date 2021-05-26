Grand Island Public Schools superintendent candidate for role in Kentucky

Grover has been with GIPS since 2016. During her tenure Grover has had a hand in the establishment of GIPS’s learning academies, guided the district through the coronavirus pandemic and helped build the district’s strategic plan: “On Track to Thrive 2025.”

“To be named a finalist in this national search truly is a testament to the remarkable performance of GIPS students, staff, and of course, our phenomenal Board of Education. It is a great honor to be considered for the role of Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools. I look forward to learning more about the district and sharing the many accomplishments we have championed here at GIPS. I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of GIPS. I am excited about the direction of our district and look forward to the rollout of the GIPS strategic plan GIPS On Track to Thrive 2025 in July.”