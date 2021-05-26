Grand Island Public Schools superintendent candidate for role in Kentucky

Tawana Grover, Superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools, is among five finalists in the running for superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, Kentucky.
Grover has been with GIPS since 2016. During her tenure Grover has had a hand in the establishment of GIPS’s learning academies, guided the district through the coronavirus pandemic and helped build the district’s strategic plan: “On Track to Thrive 2025.”
In a statement obtained by the Grand Island Independent, Grover said, in part:
“To be named a finalist in this national search truly is a testament to the remarkable performance of GIPS students, staff, and of course, our phenomenal Board of Education. It is a great honor to be considered for the role of Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools. I look forward to learning more about the district and sharing the many accomplishments we have championed here at GIPS. I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of GIPS. I am excited about the direction of our district and look forward to the rollout of the GIPS strategic plan GIPS On Track to Thrive 2025 in July.”
Grand Island Public Schools’ student body consists of over 10,000 students utilizing three preschool sites, 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, an alternative middle school, an alternative high school, Grand Island Senior High (a Class A school) and the school’s related career academies.
According to the Fayette County Public Schools website, 2020-2021 nearly 41,000 students were enrolled grades preschool through students over the age of 18.
The Fayette County Public Schools initial applicant field numbered over 50 candidates. The position at Fayette County begins 2021-2022 school year. Selection is slated to be solidified June 2021.
