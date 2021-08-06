Grand Island Public Schools teachers kick off 2021-22 school year

However, the 2021-22 school year is starting out anything but typical following an unpredictable 2020-21 — evidenced by an audience wearing masks. This year, rather than giving six honors, the district recognized all of the awards’ nominees, numbering more than 300 — each receiving a special “thank you” for working through the pandemic year.

“Community is not only built around common goals, but it also requires having great empathy for one another,” Grover said. “Embracing the greatness that lives inside of us, each of us, as we face each problem and each struggle. The Grand Island community and the GIPS community certainly exemplify that.”

The district employs more than 800 teachers. About 90 of them will be new faces in the schools’ hallways, having their first year with GIPS.

In all, the school district has about 1,500 employees.

Grover said each and every faculty and staff member, whether new or a longtime employee, is valued, going with the school year’s theme.

“What excites me about ‘One GIPS for All’ is that we are all connected,” she said. “We are all here for the same mission and purpose. We have a responsibility to see the best in our students, and help them realize their potential.”