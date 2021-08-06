Grand Island Public Schools teachers kick off 2021-22 school year

Grand Island Public Schools staff had a morning of inspiration and validation Thursday at the Heartland Events Center as a warm welcome to a new school year.
While students don’t report to school until next week, staff members are ending their summer a little early to make sure they are ready for students to grace their hallways and classrooms.
“It’s so great to be back together,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover. “Let’s define this year by being here for our students, and here for each other, as ‘One GIPS for All.’”
The all-staff welcome back began with Grover’s back-to-school message.
Staff celebrating milestones such as work anniversaries received awards, and the GIPS Foundation also honored staff members.
Grand Island Public Schools faculty and staff members weren’t the only ones at the event, which included a panel discussion on equity as an inspiration with school year 2021-22’s theme - “One GIPS for All.” Students helped welcome the hundreds-strong crowd by showing GIPS school spirit.
One of the standbys of the welcome back day is special awards. During a typical GIPS all-staff get-together before the school year, six honors are bestowed to recognize teachers and other staff members who went above and beyond: Elementary Teacher of the Year, Middle School Teacher of the Year, High School Teacher of the Year, Specialist of the Year (which includes staff like counselors, along with others), Staff Member of the Year and Administrator of the Year.
However, the 2021-22 school year is starting out anything but typical following an unpredictable 2020-21 — evidenced by an audience wearing masks. This year, rather than giving six honors, the district recognized all of the awards’ nominees, numbering more than 300 — each receiving a special “thank you” for working through the pandemic year.
“Community is not only built around common goals, but it also requires having great empathy for one another,” Grover said. “Embracing the greatness that lives inside of us, each of us, as we face each problem and each struggle. The Grand Island community and the GIPS community certainly exemplify that.”
The district employs more than 800 teachers. About 90 of them will be new faces in the schools’ hallways, having their first year with GIPS.
In all, the school district has about 1,500 employees.
Grover said each and every faculty and staff member, whether new or a longtime employee, is valued, going with the school year’s theme.
“What excites me about ‘One GIPS for All’ is that we are all connected,” she said. “We are all here for the same mission and purpose. We have a responsibility to see the best in our students, and help them realize their potential.”
Having a student body numbering more than 10,000 could be daunting for many educators, but Grover said she has faith in her colleagues.