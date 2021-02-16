 Skip to main content
Grand Island Public Schools temporarily closes Early Learning Center after positive COVID-19 cases
Grand Island Public Schools’ Early Learning Center will be closed the rest of the week due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In a news release Tuesday, the district said it was notified of three positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students. Out of an abundance of caution, it said it has asked those from the impacted classroom to stay off campus and temporarily learn from home for the rest of the week. Classes originally were not scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Staff accounts for two of the three positive cases.

The Central District Health Department will contact students and staff about return dates. GIPS said it is working in conjunction with CDHD to conduct contact tracing.

“GIPS continues to deploy and refine safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the district said in the release. “We appreciate the ongoing commitment from the community to keep our students and staff safe, and our schools open.”

