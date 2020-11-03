 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Public Schools temporarily moves Dodge Elementary class to at-home learning
0 comments
top story

Grand Island Public Schools temporarily moves Dodge Elementary class to at-home learning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gips

Grand Island Public Schools has temporarily moved a classroom at Dodge Elementary to at-home learning after positive COVID-19 test results.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school district was notified Monday of positive test results involving staff members at the school. It then immediately decided to move students and staff from the affected classroom off campus. The students will continue learning from home.

GIPS is working in conjunction with the Central District Health Department to conduct contact tracing and determine when teachers and students may return to the classroom.

The district said it continues to deploy and refine safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts