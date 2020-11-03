Grand Island Public Schools temporarily moves Dodge Elementary class to at-home learning

Grand Island Public Schools has temporarily moved a classroom at Dodge Elementary to at-home learning after positive COVID-19 test results.
Support Local Journalism
The school district was notified Monday of positive test results involving staff members at the school. It then immediately decided to move students and staff from the affected classroom off campus. The students will continue learning from home.
GIPS is working in conjunction with the Central District Health Department to conduct contact tracing and determine when teachers and students may return to the classroom.
The district said it continues to deploy and refine safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.