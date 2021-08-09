Grand Island Public Schools temporarily returning to mask mandate

Effective Tuesday, Grand Island Public Schools is requiring masks for all staff members and students, from preschool through high school seniors, as well as visitors inside school buildings.

Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, announced Monday that the temporary change in plans from what was earlier announced is due to “rising and prolonged” COVID-19 transmission rates in the community.

Students participating in school-approved activities (such as performers and athletes) currently are not required to wear a mask. Grover said the district will continue to review Nebraska State Activities Association guidelines.

The district plans to reevaluate the decision to require masks on Sept. 27. Masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be available at the schools for those who need them.

“GIPS is following the Safe Return to School Plan that went into effect Aug. 1, which is available on our website,” Grover said. “The plan states that masks will be encouraged, supported and optional unless ‘Substantial Transmission’ of 50 cases per 100,000 occur in Hall County as indicated by total new cases.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}