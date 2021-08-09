Grand Island Public Schools temporarily returning to mask mandate

Effective Tuesday, Grand Island Public Schools is requiring masks for all staff members and students, from preschool through high school seniors, as well as visitors inside school buildings.
Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent, announced Monday that the temporary change in plans from what was earlier announced is due to “rising and prolonged” COVID-19 transmission rates in the community.
Students participating in school-approved activities (such as performers and athletes) currently are not required to wear a mask. Grover said the district will continue to review Nebraska State Activities Association guidelines.
The district plans to reevaluate the decision to require masks on Sept. 27. Masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be available at the schools for those who need them.
“GIPS is following the Safe Return to School Plan that went into effect Aug. 1, which is available on our website,” Grover said. “The plan states that masks will be encouraged, supported and optional unless ‘Substantial Transmission’ of 50 cases per 100,000 occur in Hall County as indicated by total new cases.”
She said that when implementing any changes in protocols, the school district considers the threshold and data that may directly affect schools such as illnesses, absences and/or hospitalizations.
“Current Hall County case rates are well above the threshold, at 80 cases per 100,000,” Grover said.
In monitoring the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, GIPS works with and considers information from the Central District Health Department, the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“We have closely monitored the local COVID-19 case rates, and were hopeful the start of school would be different from last year. The challenges of this pandemic persist, and the delta variant is proving to be a major concern, especially among children,” she said.
“GIPS has made the decision to temporarily require masks as a proactive measure to keep students and staff safe, and to keep schools open. It is critical that our students stay in school and that we start the year strong, so we can finish the year strong.”
Grover said that safety remains the district’s priority.
“GIPS will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our community by gathering research and engaging with the Central District Health Department and local medical professionals to ensure a safe school environment,” she said.